How to watch USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey: Gold medal game time, TV, live stream of the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics comes to a close this Wednesday, February 16 with the U.S. set to face Canada in the gold medal game. The two teams saw each other in the preliminary round, and it was Canada who emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. Canada has remained undefeated throughout the tournament, while that loss was the only one on the U.S.’s balance sheet in Beijing.
The U.S. is the defending Olympic champion, and the two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of previous the six Olympic (the women’s tournament made its Olympic debut in 1998). Canada has claimed four gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), while the U.S. has claimed two (1998, 2018). After emerging victorious in 2018, the U.S. women will look to win a second consecutive gold for the first time in Olympic history. Finland already secured the bronze medal with a 4-0 over Switzerland, four years after winning bronze in PyeongChang. It marked the fourth Olympic medal (and fourth bronze) for the Finnish team (1998, 2010, 2018, 2022).
“You’re going to have two good teams,” U.S. forward Hilary Knight said ahead of the gold medal game. “You saw some unfinished business during the tour [the two teams’ pre-Olympic tour]. It’s wonderful hockey, it’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport. It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. It’s a wonderful game.”
“I know how important the gold medal is for our program,” Knight said. “I know how important it is to the grassroots level. I know there are young girls, young boys, adults watching. What this team does for our country is incredible.”
What time will the USA vs. Canada game start?
Date: Wednesday, February 16
Time: 11:10 p.m. ET
How to watch USA vs. Canada live on TV & stream online
The gold medal women’s hockey game will be televised nationally on NBC, with a re-air set for Thursday evening 02/17 at 5 p.m. ET.
- WATCH LIVE: USA v CAN, Women’s Gold Medal Game Stream
How to stream Team USA Women’s Hockey on Peacock:
Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event–including the big game between the USA and Canada.
Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:
USA Women’s Hockey Team Roster
Goalies:
- Alex Cavallini
- Nicole Hensley
- Maddie Rooney
Defenders:
- Cayla Barnes
- Megan Bozek
- Jincy Dunne
- Savannah Harmon
- Caroline Harvey
- Megan Keller
- Lee Stecklein
Forwards:
- Hannah Brandt
- Dani Cameranesi
- Alex Carpenter
- Jesse Compher
- Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain)
- Brianna Decker (injured)
- Amanda Kessel
- Hilary Knight
- Abbey Murphy
- Kelly Pannek
- Abby Roque
- Hayley Scamurra
- Grace Zumwinkle
Canada Women’s Hockey Team Roster
Goalies:
- Kristin Campbell
- Ann-Renee Desbiens
- Emerance Maschmeyer
Defenders:
- Erin Ambrose
- Ashton Bell
- Renata Fast
- Jocelyne Larocque
- Ella Shelton
- Claire Thompson
- Micah Zandee-Hart
Forwards:
- Emily Clark
- Melodie Daoust
- Sarah Fillier
- Brianne Jenner
- Rebecca Johnston
- Emma Maltais
- Sarah Nurse
- Marie-Philip Poulin
- Jamie Lee Rattray
- Jillian Saulnier
- Natalie Spooner
- Laura Stacey
- Blayre Turnbull
