When do the 2022 Winter Olympics end?

After a whirlwind of record-breaking moments and watching athletes’ dreams come true, the 2022 Winter Olympics are almost over. The Games officially end this Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony but there’s still plenty of action left. See below for a list of events to watch over the course of the next 5 days and additional information on how to watch the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Wednesday, February 16 (Day 12)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined. When: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports continues as the U.S. and Canada face off again for the gold medal. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women's hockey has been contested. When: 11:05 p.m. on NBC and Peacock



Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)

Speed skater Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m.

Alysa Liu (Richmond, CA), Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), and Mariah Bell (Westminster, CO) will compete in the women's free skate.

(Richmond, CA), (Fremont, CA), and (Westminster, CO) will compete in the women’s free skate. When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, February 18 (Day 14)

The Figure Skating pairs event commences as China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) competes for her fourth medal in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

When: Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Sunday: 7:00 p.m. ET

