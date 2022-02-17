The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. Men’s hockey begins this Wednesday, February 9 through Saturday, February 19 with the gold medal game taking place at 11 p.m. ET on USA network. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey TV schedule.
The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated from the tournament after falling to Slovakia in a 3-2 shootout on Tuesday night. The U.S. team entered the quarterfinals as the top seed while Slovakia was seeded eighth. See the schedule below to find out the match ups for the semi-finals and medal games.
Hockey will take place at two venues in Beijing: National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre. National Indoor Stadium previously hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The venue is nicknamed “The Fan” because of its design that resembles a traditional Chinese folding fan. The Wukesong Sports Centre currently serves as the home arena for HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL in addition to Beijing’s basketball and arena football teams. The venue was also the home for basketball at the 2008 Games.
Are NHL players going to the Olympics?
NHL players were originally set to return to the lineup in Beijing after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics–their first Olympic absence since 1994–but the league made the decision to withdraw in late December 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that impacted the NHL’s schedule.
Although some NHL players have expressed frustration they won’t get to compete in Beijing, this gives some of the league’s top prospects a chance to shine. Two Americans, Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana) and Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts), are among those names. Sanderson was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft. Beniers, currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan, was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. Canadian’s Owen Power and Mason McTavish were two of the top-three picks from the 2021 NHL Draft. Power was selected first overall by the Buffalo Sabres and McTavish went third overall to the Anaheim Ducks.
The Russian Olympic Committee is the gold medal favorite in Beijing. Their 25-man roster is made up entirely of professional players from Russia’s KHL which is considered the second-best league in the world behind the NHL. Seven players from the 2018 Olympic championship team (when Russia competed as Olympic Athletes from Russia) will return to the lineup in Beijing.
2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Roster:
The 2022 U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. 19-year-old Matty Beniers is the youngest on the team. Forward Brian O’Neill is the only veteran from the 2018 Olympic team. Additionally, 15 of the 25 Americans currently play in the NCAA. A total of 14 NCAA schools are represented see the full list below.
Goalies: Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann, Pat Nagle
Defensemen: Brian Cooper, Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness, Nick Perbix, Jake Sanderson, David Warsofsky
Forwards: Nick Abruzzese, Kenny Agostino, Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Sean Farrell, Sam Hentges, Matthew Knies, Marc McLaughlin, Ben Meyers, Andy Miele, Brian O’Neill, Nick Shore, Nathan Smith
NCAA Schools Represented on the 2022 U.S. Men’s Hockey Team:
- University of Michigan: 4
- University of Minnesota: 4
- Boston College 2
- Boston University: 2
- Harvard University: 2
- St. Cloud State: 2
- Yale University: 2
- Ferris State: 1
- Miami University (Ohio): 1
- Minnesota State: 1
- University of Denver:
- University of Minnesota-Duluth: 1
- University of North Dakota: 1
- University of Nebraska-Omaha: 1
The group will be led by head coach David Quinn (Cranston, Rhode Island). Quinn most recently served as the New York Rangers head coach for three seasons (2018-2021). Prior to that, Quinn was the head coach at Boston University from 2013-2018.
What countries will be competing in men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics?
- Canada (CAN)
- Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
- Finland (FIN)
- Sweden (SWE)
- Czech Republic (CZE)
- United States (USA)
- Germany (GER)
- Switzerland (SUI)
- Slovakia (SVK)
- Latvia (LAT)
- Denmark (DEN)
- China (CHN)
2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey TV Schedule
(Times are subject to change)
All Olympics Hockey games for The 2022 Winter Olympics are available on Peacock.
Wednesday, February 9
- Preliminary Round – Russian Olympic Committee 1, Switzerland 0
- Preliminary Round – Denmark 2, Czech Republic 1
- Preliminary Round – Sweden 3, Latvia 2
Thursday, February 10
- Preliminary Round – Finland 6, Slovakia 2
- Preliminary Round – U.S. 8, China 0
- Preliminary Round – Canada 5, Germany 1
- Preliminary Round – Russian Olympic Committee 2, Denmark 0
Friday, February 11
- Preliminary Round – Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1
- Preliminary Round – Sweden 4, Slovakia 1
- Preliminary Round – Latvia 3, Finland 1
- Preliminary Round – USA, 4 Canada 2
Saturday, February 12
- Preliminary Round – Germany 3, China 2
- Preliminary Round – Czech Republic 6, ROC 5
- Preliminary Round – Denmark 5, Switzerland 3
- Preliminary Round – Slovakia 5, Latvia 2
Sunday, February 13
- Preliminary Round – Finland 4, Sweden 3
- Preliminary Round – Canada 5, China 0
- Preliminary Round – U.S. 3, Germany 2
Monday, February 14
- Canada 7, China 2 – Qualification Playoff
- Denmark 3, Latvia 2 – Qualification Playoff
Tuesday, February 15
- Switzerland 4, Czech Republic 2 – Qualification Playoff
- Slovakia 4, Germany 0 – Qualification Playoff
- Slovakia 3, U.S. 2 – Quarterfinals
Wednesday, February 16
- ROC 3, Denmark 1- Quarterfinals
- Finland 5, Switzerland 1- Quarterfinals
- Sweden 2, Canada 0 – Quarterfinals
Thursday, February 17
- Finland vs Slovakia – Semifinal – 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network
Friday, February 18
- ROC vs Sweden – Semifinal – 8:45 a.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, February 19
- Bronze Medal Game – 8:10 a.m. ET on CNBC
- Gold Medal Game – 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network
How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:
Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.
How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:
For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.
What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?
- Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET
- Sunday: 7:00 pm ET
