How to watch 2022 Men’s Curling Gold Medal Match: Great Britain vs. Sweden live stream, TV, time for 2022 Beijing Olympics

The men’s curling tournament wraps up on Saturday with Sweden taking on Great Britain for gold. These teams won gold and silver in men’s curling 98 years ago at the first-ever Olympic Winter Games in 1924 (GBR won gold, SWE won silver).

After that first tournament, curling was not part of the Olympic program until returning in 1998. Sweden has clinched a medal for the third straight Olympics (bronze in 2014, silver in 2018) but is looking for its first-ever gold medal in men’s curling.

Great Britain has won two medals in men’s curling, the inaugural gold in 1924 and silver in 2014. Check out the full men’s curling standings and women’s curling standings to see how the 2022 Olympics events have gone so far.

What time will the match start?

Date: Saturday, February 19

Time: 1:50 a.m. ET

How to stream the Men’s Curling Gold Medal Match on Peacock:

Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event–including the big curling match between Great Britain and Sweden.

WATCH LIVE : GBR v SWE Men’s Curling Gold Medal Game Stream on Peacock

How to watch GBR vs. SWE live on TV, stream online

The gold medal men’s curling match will be on Saturday morning at 1:50 a.m., EST on NBC. You can watch the event live on TV, or stream the whole event by clicking the link below.

WATCH LIVE : GBR v SWE Men’s Curling Gold Medal Game Stream

Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:

Great Britain Men’s Curling Team Roster

Athletes:

Bruce Mouat

Grant Hardie

Bobby Lammie

Hammy McMillan

Ross Whyte

Team Officials:

Alan Hannah (Coach)

David Murdoch (National Coach)

Kenny More (Team Official)

Sweden Men’s Curling Team Roster

Athletes:

Niklas Edin

Oskar Eriksson

Rasmus Wranaa

Christoffer Sundgren

Daniel Magnusson

Team Officials:

Fredrik Lindberg (Coach)

Maria Prytz (National Coach)

Curling Documentary on Peacock

After the 2022 Olympic curling action finishes, be sure to check Peacock to satisfy your curling needs. “American Rock Stars” follows the U.S. men’s curling team quest to repeat gold.

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!