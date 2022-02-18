When do the 2022 Winter Olympics end?

After a whirlwind of record-breaking moments and watching athletes’ dreams come true, the 2022 Winter Olympics are almost over. The Games officially end this Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony but there’s still plenty of action left. See below for a list of events to watch over the course of the next 3 days and additional information on how to watch the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Friday, February 18 (Day 14)

The Figure Skating pairs event commences as China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.

and . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century. Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) and two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) take their first runs in the two-woman event in bobsled.

(Douglasville, Georgia) and two-time Olympic champion (Calgary, Alberta) take their first runs in the two-woman event in bobsled. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledders Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) compete in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

When: Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Sunday: 7:00 p.m. ET

