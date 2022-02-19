How to watch Finland vs. ROC Men’s Hockey: Gold medal game live stream, TV, time for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Finland will face ROC in the Olympic hockey gold medal game on Sunday in Beijing (Saturday night EST).
Finland is the only unbeaten team in the Men’s Olympic Hockey tournament and will be looking for its first gold medal, having won silver in both 1988 and 2006. For the second straight Games, athletes from Russia will play in the gold medal game. In 2018, the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany for gold.
What time will the Men’s Hockey Gold Medal game start?
The puck drop of the gold medal game will be on Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. in Beijing, which is Saturday 02/19/2022 at 11:10 p.m. ET in the United States.
How to watch Finland vs. ROC Hockey live on TV, stream online
The gold medal men’s hockey game will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the event live with the streaming link below.
- WATCH LIVE: Finland v ROC, Men’s Gold Medal Game Stream
How to stream the Men’s Hockey Gold medal game on Peacock:
Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event on the Olympic Hockey schedule–including the big game between Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee.
Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:
Finland Men’s Hockey Roster
- Ville Pokka
- Niklas Friman
- Mikko Lehtonen
- Marko Anttila
- Valtteri Kemilainen
- Miro Aaltonen
- Niko Ojamaki
- Hannes Bjorninen
- Toni Rajala
- Joonas Nattinen
- Harri Sateri
- Frans Tuohimaa
- Juuso Hietanen
- Petteri Lindbohm
- Sami Vatanen
- Jussi Olkinuora
- Valtteri Filppula
- Atte Ohtamaa
- Markus Granlund
- Sakari Manninen
- Teemu Hartikainen
- Leo Komarov
- Saku Maenalanen
- Iiro Pakarinen
- Harri Pesonen
ROC Men’s Hockey Roster
- Alexander Yelesin
- Sergei Telegin
- Dmitri Voronkov
- Sergei Andronov
- Pavel Karnaukhov
- Sergei Plotnikov
- Stanislav Galiev
- Artur Kayumov
- Mikhail Grigorenko
- Vyacheslav Voinov
- Ivan Fedotov
- Alexander Samonov
- Damir Sharipzyanov
- Yegor Yakovlev
- Vladimir Tkachyov
- Alexander Nikishin
- Anton Slepyshev
- Artyom Minulin
- Andrei Chibisov
- Arseni Gritsyuk
- Timur Bilyalov
- Vadim Shipachyov
- Nikita Nesterov
- Kirill Semyonov
- Nikita Gusev
Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game
Sweden will face Slovakia in the bronze medal game on Saturday, February 19 at 8:10 a.m. ET on CNBC. The bronze medal men’s hockey game will be available to stream on NBC Olympics and Peacock.
Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!