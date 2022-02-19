How to watch Finland vs. ROC Men’s Hockey: Gold medal game live stream, TV, time for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Finland will face ROC in the Olympic hockey gold medal game on Sunday in Beijing (Saturday night EST).

Finland is the only unbeaten team in the Men’s Olympic Hockey tournament and will be looking for its first gold medal, having won silver in both 1988 and 2006. For the second straight Games, athletes from Russia will play in the gold medal game. In 2018, the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany for gold.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

What time will the Men’s Hockey Gold Medal game start?

The puck drop of the gold medal game will be on Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. in Beijing, which is Saturday 02/19/2022 at 11:10 p.m. ET in the United States.

RELATED: Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

How to watch Finland vs. ROC Hockey live on TV, stream online

The gold medal men’s hockey game will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the event live with the streaming link below.

How to stream the Men’s Hockey Gold medal game on Peacock:

Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event on the Olympic Hockey schedule–including the big game between Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee.

Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:

Finland Men’s Hockey Roster

Ville Pokka

Niklas Friman

Mikko Lehtonen

Marko Anttila

Valtteri Kemilainen

Miro Aaltonen

Niko Ojamaki

Hannes Bjorninen

Toni Rajala

Joonas Nattinen

Harri Sateri

Frans Tuohimaa

Juuso Hietanen

Petteri Lindbohm

Sami Vatanen

Jussi Olkinuora

Valtteri Filppula

Atte Ohtamaa

Markus Granlund

Sakari Manninen

Teemu Hartikainen

Leo Komarov

Saku Maenalanen

Iiro Pakarinen

Harri Pesonen

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count

ROC Men’s Hockey Roster

Alexander Yelesin

Sergei Telegin

Dmitri Voronkov

Sergei Andronov

Pavel Karnaukhov

Sergei Plotnikov

Stanislav Galiev

Artur Kayumov

Mikhail Grigorenko

Vyacheslav Voinov

Ivan Fedotov

Alexander Samonov

Damir Sharipzyanov

Yegor Yakovlev

Vladimir Tkachyov

Alexander Nikishin

Anton Slepyshev

Artyom Minulin

Andrei Chibisov

Arseni Gritsyuk

Timur Bilyalov

Vadim Shipachyov

Nikita Nesterov

Kirill Semyonov

Nikita Gusev

RELATED: 2022 Olympic Women’s Hockey Guide – Full schedule, Team USA roster for Beijing Winter Games

Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game

Sweden will face Slovakia in the bronze medal game on Saturday, February 19 at 8:10 a.m. ET on CNBC. The bronze medal men’s hockey game will be available to stream on NBC Olympics and Peacock.

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!