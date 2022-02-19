How to watch Women’s Curling gold medal game: GB vs. Japan Live stream, TV time, 2022 Beijing Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics wraps up on Saturday night with Japan taking on Great Britain for gold. These teams matched up in the round-robin sessions, with Great Britain coming out on top 10-4 in just 8 ends. Check out the full women’s curling standings and men’s curling standings to see how the 2022 Olympics events have gone so far.

Japan Women’s Curling

Japan’s women’s curling team took home bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and this year they are guaranteed a better result by making it to the gold medal game. Japan will be playing for its first Olympic curling gold medal.

Great Britain Women’s Curling

Great Britain’s women’s team is coming off the highest-scoring game of this Olympics so far in their semifinals matchup against Sweden. Great Britain pulled it out in the 11th end for a 12-11 victory. Great Britain won the women’s curling gold in 2002 and the bronze in 2014. The Great Britain men’s team won silver here in Beijing, losing to Sweden 5-4 – that was the first medal for GBR at these Games.

What time is the Women’s Curling gold medal game?

The gold medal women’s curling game will be on Sunday morning at 9:05 a.m. in Beijing, which is Saturday 02/19/2022 at 8:05 p.m. ET in the United States.

How to stream the Women’s Curling Gold Medal Match on Peacock:

Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event–including the big women’s curling match between Great Britain and Japan.

How to watch JPN vs. GBR live on TV, stream online

The gold medal men’s curling match will be on Saturday night at 8:05 a.m., EST on NBC. You can watch the event live on TV, or stream the whole event on NBCOlympics.com by clicking the link below.

Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:

Great Britain Women’s Curling Roster

Athletes:

Eve Muirhead

Vicky Wright

Jennifer Dodds

Hailey Duff

Mili Smith

Team Officials:

Kristian Lindstrom (Coach)

David Murdoch (National Coach)

Kenny More (Team Official)

Japan Women’s Curling Roster

Athletes:

Satsuki Fujisawa

Chinami Yoshida

Yumi Suzuki

Yurika Yoshida

Kotomi Ishizaki

Team Officials:

J.D. Lind (Coach)

Ryoji Onodera (Coach)

Hitoshi Yanagi (Team Leader)

Women’s Curling Bronze Medal Game

Sweden will face Switzerland in the bronze medal game on Saturday, February 19 at 7:05 a.m. ET on NBC. The bronze medal women’s curling game will be available to stream on NBC Olympics and Peacock.

Curling Documentary on Peacock

After the 2022 Olympic curling action finishes, be sure to check Peacock to satisfy your curling needs. The curling documentary “American Rock Stars” follows the U.S. men’s curling team’s quest to repeat gold.

