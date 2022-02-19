When do the 2022 Winter Olympics end? Closing Ceremony time, date, TV

After a whirlwind of record-breaking moments and watching athletes’ dreams come true, the 2022 Winter Olympics are almost over. The Games officially end this Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony but there’s still plenty of action left. See below for a list of events to watch over the course of the next 2 days and additional information on how to watch the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledders Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) compete in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final (11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock) will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony on NBC and Peacock

The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Sunday, February 20 live at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com and again in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Sunday: 7:00 p.m. ET

