The 2022 Winter Olympics end this Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony taking place at National Stadium also known as “The Bird’s Nest”. Live coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. The Closing Ceremony will also air in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch live

Five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) will be the Closing Ceremony flagbearer for Team USA. The Georgia native was originally selected for the role for the Opening Ceremony but was required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing.

“I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony,” Meyers Taylor said in a statement. “Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success – I’m looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

With five career medals, Meyers Taylor is not only the most decorated women’s bobsledder and most decorated Black athlete in winter Olympic history but she is also the oldest American woman to win a medal at the Olympic Winter Games.

There is still a chance to catch all of the excitement before the Games officially end on Sunday. See below for a list of events to watch in Primetime for the rest of the week.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony on NBC and Peacock

The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Sunday, February 20 live at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com and again in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Full schedule of events:

Closing Ceremony (LIVE) – 7:00 a.m. on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

NBC Daytime Show – 2:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Olympic Gold – 7:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Closing Ceremony (NBC) – 8:00 p.m.

What to watch in Primetime on NBC and Peacock:

Saturday, February 19

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third, Final Runs – 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate – 8:30 p.m.

Bobsled-Four Man, Third Run – 9:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate – 9:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Final Run – 10:40 p.m.

Hockey – Finland vs ROC – Men’s Gold Medal game – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock will offer live stream coverage of every event of the 2022 Winter Games. Viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

