Jessie Diggins back in action; winter sports broadcast schedule

Jessie Diggins left everything on the course in the last race of the Olympics. She returns to competition less than a week after that as the cross-country skiing World Cup resumes in Lahti, Finland, live on Peacock this weekend.
World Cup competition also returns in Alpine skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined, live on Peacock. Freestyle skiing events in Russia were canceled.
Diggins now has a medal of every color after bagging a silver and bronze at the Olympics. She sets her sights on the the last weeks of the World Cup season. The World Cup Finals will not take place as originally scheduled in Tyumen, Russia, from March 18-20. They could be canceled or relocated.
Diggins, who last season became the first American woman to win a World Cup overall title, is third in this season’s standings, 221 points behind Russian Natalya Nepryayeva.
Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Lahti, Finland
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Saturday
|7:30 a.m.
|Sprints
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|5:30 a.m.
|Women’s 10km
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s 15km
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
Alpine Skiing World Cup — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Men) and Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Women)
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Saturday
|3:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|4:30 a.m.
|Women’s Downhill
|Olympic Channel | Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|3:10 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|4 a.m.
|Women’s Downhill
|Olympic Channel | Peacock
|6:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
Ski Jumping World Cup — Hinzenbach, Austria (Women) and Lahti, Finland (Men)
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Friday
|9 a.m.
|Women Team
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|11:10 a.m.
|Men
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|7:45 a.m.
|Women
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|10:30 a.m.
|Men Team
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|7:40 a.m.
|Women
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|10 a.m.
|Men
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
Nordic Combined World Cup — Lahti, Finland
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Saturday
|5:30 a.m.
|Team Ski Jump
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|9:40 a.m.
|Team Sprint
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|4:15 a.m.
|Ski Jump
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|9:25 a.m.
|10km
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
