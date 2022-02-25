Jessie Diggins back in action; winter sports broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessie Diggins left everything on the course in the last race of the Olympics. She returns to competition less than a week after that as the cross-country skiing World Cup resumes in Lahti, Finland, live on Peacock this weekend.

World Cup competition also returns in Alpine skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined, live on Peacock. Freestyle skiing events in Russia were canceled.

Diggins now has a medal of every color after bagging a silver and bronze at the Olympics. She sets her sights on the the last weeks of the World Cup season. The World Cup Finals will not take place as originally scheduled in Tyumen, Russia, from March 18-20. They could be canceled or relocated.

Diggins, who last season became the first American woman to win a World Cup overall title, is third in this season’s standings, 221 points behind Russian Natalya Nepryayeva.

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Lahti, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 7:30 a.m. Sprints Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 5:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK 7:30 a.m. Men’s 15km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Men) and Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Women)

Ski Jumping World Cup — Hinzenbach, Austria (Women) and Lahti, Finland (Men)

Nordic Combined World Cup — Lahti, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 5:30 a.m. Team Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:40 a.m. Team Sprint Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 4:15 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:25 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

