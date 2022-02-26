Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heather MacLean was the surprise winner of the 1500m, the marquee event of the first day of the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday.

MacLean, who was eliminated in the 1500m heats at the Tokyo Olympics, handed Olympic Trials winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre her first domestic defeat at the distance since 2019, according to World Athletics.

MacLean clocked 4:06.09, edging Josette Norris by four hundredths. Purrier St. Pierre was third, one hundredth behind Norris, missing the world championships team in the event.

In most cases, the top two finishers per event at USATF Indoors are in line to make the world championships team, provided they have met the international qualifying standard time or mark. World indoors are in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18-20.

Purrier St. Pierre can still make the team in the 3000m on Sunday.

USATF Indoors: Full Results

Purrier St. Pierre had her breakthrough indoors two years ago, breaking the American indoor record in the mile. The biennial world indoor championships that year were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other notable winners Saturday included Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen (pole vault), Cole Hocker (3000m) and JuVaughn Harrison (high jump).

USATF Indoors conclude Sunday, highlighted by the men’s 60m with world-record holder Christian Coleman, plus Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Katie Nageotte (pole vault). Coverage airs live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 5-7 p.m. ET.

