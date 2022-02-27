Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Coleman won the 60m at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, his first national meet since his return from an 18-month suspension.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man in the last Olympic cycle, missed the Tokyo Games while banned for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span in 2019. He never failed a test, but missing tests can also carry penalties.

His ban ended in November. He returned to competition last month for the indoor season, which typically runs from January into late March.

On Sunday, Coleman won his third national indoor title at 60m, clocking 6.45 seconds in Spokane, Washington. It was off his world record of 6.34 from 2018, but matched the fastest time in the world this year.

He prevailed by .03 over fellow Rio Olympian Marvin Bracy.

USATF Indoors: Full Results

Coleman and Bracy both made the team for the world indoor championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in three weeks. In most cases, the top two per individual event at indoor nationals qualify for the world team.

In Belgrade, Coleman is expected to face surprise Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy in the most anticipated head-to-head of the indoor season.

Also winning national titles Sunday: Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser (shot put) and silver medalists Sandi Morris (pole vault, with Tokyo gold medalist Katie Nageotte getting second) and Grant Holloway (60m hurdles).

Donavan Brazier, the world outdoor 800m champion who missed the Olympic team while injured, was second in the 400m to qualify for worlds.

Christian Coleman captures 1st in the men's 60m final at the #USATFIndoors Championships. pic.twitter.com/gcaOe6DuiN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 28, 2022