Mikaela Shiffrin returns for World Cup overall battle; winter sports broadcast schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race for the first time since the Olympics, returning to the Alpine skiing World Cup for an overall title battle, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock this weekend.

Shiffrin and years-long rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia are tied atop the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport.

After sitting out last week’s downhills, both skiers are expected to return for a super-G and giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Saturday and Sunday. The overall crystal globe will likely be decided at the season-ending World Cup Finals in two weeks in France.

Shiffrin won three consecutive World Cup overall titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Vlhova is the reigning champion.

With a fourth crown, Shiffrin can tie Lindsey Vonn for second place in women’s history, trailing only Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won six in the 1970s.

Also this week, the storied world allround speed skating championships, along with sprint worlds, take place at the Viking Ship in Hamar, Norway.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Kvitfjell, Norway (Men) and Lenzerheide, Switzerland (Women)

World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships — Hamar, Norway

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday 11:30 a.m. Sprint Day 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK Friday 11:30 a.m. Sprint Day 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 8 a.m. Allround Day 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 8 a.m. Allround Day 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK

Biathlon World Cup — Kontiolahti, Finland

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Drammen and Oslo, Norway

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday 6:30 a.m. Sprints Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 4 a.m. Women’s 30km Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Men’s 50km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Lillehammer and Oslo, Norway

Nordic Combined World Cup — Oslo, Norway (Men)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 3 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 8:30 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:30 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding World Cup — Bakuriani, Georgia

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 2 a.m. Ski Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2 a.m. Snowboard Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK

