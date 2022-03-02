What to know about the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games begin on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13 in Beijing, China featuring roughly 736 athletes competing across a total of 78 medal events (39 for men, 35 for women, and 4 mixed events). See below for all of the answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

When are the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and where are they taking place?

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games begin on Friday, March 4, and end on Sunday, March 13 in Beijing, China.

What sports are being contested at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games?

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Cross-Country Skiing

Snowboarding

Sled Hockey

Wheelchair Curling

Where did the word “Paralympic” come from?

The Paralympics are the parallel Games to the Olympics. The word itself derives from the Greek preposition “para” which means beside or alongside and the word “Olympic”. The merging of the two words symbolizes that the two movements–the Olympics and Paralympics–exist side by side.

What is the Paralympic symbol and what does it mean?

The symbol of the Paralympic Games is composed of three Agitos (the Latin phrase for “I move”) colored in red, blue, and green to represent the national flags around the world. The Agitos encircle a central point symbolizing motion and highlighting the Paralympic Motto “Spirit in Motion” –bringing athletes from all corners of the world together to compete.

Which countries have previously hosted the Winter Paralympic Games?

PyeongChang, South Korea (2018)

Sochi, Russia (2014)

Vancouver, Canada (2010)

Turin, Italy (2006)

Salt Lake City, Utah (2002)

Nagano, Japan (1998)

Lillehammer, Norway (1994)

Tignes-Albertville, France (1992)

Innsbruck, Austria (1984, 1988)

Geilo, Norway (1980)

Ornskoldsvik, Sweden (1976)

Who are the U.S. flagbearers for the Beijing Paralympics?

Alpine skiers Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter will be the U.S. flagbearers for the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on Friday. Umstead, 50, is a three-time bronze medalist competing in the visually impaired classification. Carter, 28, is making his third Paralympic appearance. He finished 27th in the giant slalom in 2014 and 19th in the slalom in 2018. Beijing will be the final Games for both skiers.

How can I watch the Winter Paralympic Games?

NBC Universal will provide over 230 hours of Paralympic programming across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App.

In its most ambitious effort ever for a Winter Paralympics, NBCU’s coverage, which will once again be presented by Toyota, will feature a record 120 hours of television coverage; seven total hours on the NBC broadcast network, including three in primetime, a first for a Winter Paralympics; similar to the Beijing Olympics, coverage of all events and competition on Peacock; live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony on USA Network; and comprehensive live streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, including all television coverage as well as exclusive coverage of alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

