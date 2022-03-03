The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games take place on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13 in Beijing, China. NBC Universal will provide over 230 hours of Paralympic programming across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App. See below for a day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics will feature approximately 736 athletes competing across six sports (78 total medal events). Here are just a few of the U.S. stars to watch by sport. In Alpine Skiing, Laurie Stephens (Wenham, MA) is the second most decorated winter sport athlete on the team with seven Paralympic medals in alpine skiing: two golds, two silvers and three bronzes. Two-time Paralympic medalist Andrew Kurka (Palmer, AK) also returns to competition. Kurka became the first Alaskan Paralympic medalist when he won a gold medal in downhill and a silver medal in super-G in 2018. Five-time Paralympian and 10-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters (Louisville, KY)–the most decorated athlete on the U.S. roster–returns to compete in cross-country skiing and biathlon. For Masters, it’s been just six months since she competed at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, taking home road cycling gold medals in time trial and road race.

Mike Schultz (St. Cloud, MN), Noah Elliott (St. Charles, MO), Brittani Coury (Durango, CO) will represent the U.S. in snowboarding. Coury previously won a Paralympic silver medal in banked slalom back in 2018. In Sled Hockey, Rico Roman (Portland, OR), Josh Pauls (Greenbrook, NJ), and Declan Farmer (Tampa, FL) begin their quest to help the U.S. win a fourth straight gold in Beijing.

Lastly, Matthew Thums (Weston, WI), Steve Emt (Hebron, CT), David Samsa (Suamico, WI), and Bat-Oyun ‘Oyuna’ Uranchimeg (Burnsville, MN) are some of the names that will represent Team USA in wheelchair curling.

Day-by-day TV viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Paralympics

(All times are listed as ET and are subject to change)

Friday, March 4

Paralympic Preview Show – 6:30 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock The Opening Ceremony – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Alpine Skiing, Sled Hockey, Biathlon – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m.-4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Saturday, March 5

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Snowboarding, Sled Hockey, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Sunday, March 6

Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Monday, March 7

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Snowboarding*, Sled Hockey*, Cross-Country Skiing* – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing* – 8:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Tuesday, March 8

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Alpine Skiing*, Sled Hockey*, and Biathlon – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Cross-Country Skiing Semifinals and Final, Wheelchair Curling – 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Wednesday, March 9

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Cross-Country Skiing* – 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Alpine Skiing, Wheelchair Curling – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Thursday, March 10

Alpine Skiing* – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Sled Hockey Semifinal, Alpine Skiing*, Biathlon – 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling Semifinals – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Friday, March 11

Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Game – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Bronze Medal Game, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing – 11:00 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 11:00 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Game – 1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Saturday, March 12

Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Alpine Skiing*, Snowboarding*, Cross-Country Skiing – 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Final, Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Sunday, March 13

Closing Ceremony – 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Final – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

*indicates an encore presentation

