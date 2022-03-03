Short track speed skating world championships postponed to April

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The world short track speed skating championships have been postponed three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The International Skating Union and Speed Skating Canada, which hosts worlds in Montreal, moved the competition from March 18-20 to April 8-10.

The ISU’s other world championships in Olympic disciplines — in speed skating and figure skating — remain as scheduled this month. Speed skating worlds began Thursday in Hamar, Norway. Figure skating worlds are in Montpellier, France, in three weeks.

The 2020 World Short Track Championships were among the first major sports events canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 Worlds in the Netherlands were also affected, with no skaters competing from powerhouses China and South Korea.

Entries for this year’s worlds have not been posted. Skaters from Russia and Belarus are barred from international competition until further notice.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!