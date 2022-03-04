Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwegian Therese Johaug, a triple gold medalist at the just-completed Olympics and arguably the most dominant athlete of those Games, announced she will retire after this season at age 33.

Johaug will race at home for the final time in a World Cup 30km in Oslo on Saturday, according to her social media, the 11th anniversary of her first of 10 individual world championships gold medals.

In the post, Johaug said she did not want her career to end but felt it was time to do other things than invest full-time in cross-country skiing.

Last month, Johaug won all three of her individual Olympic events, including the first race of the Games (by 30.2 seconds, greater than the margin separating second place from seventh place) and the last race of the Games (by 1 minute, 43.3 seconds, greater than the margin separating second place from ninth).

In her other event, she had the fastest split of the 35 women who completed classic legs on the relay. But Norway finished fifth overall.

Johaug finished her career with six Olympic medals from three Games. She missed the 2018 Olympics in her prime due to a ban over lip cream.

