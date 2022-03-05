2022 Tokyo Marathon results

Mar 5, 2022
2022 Tokyo Marathon top 10 results from men’s and women’s elite races. Full results are here. …

Men
1. 1. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:02:40
2. Amos Kipruto (KEN) — 2:03:13
3. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:04:14
4. Kengo Suzuki (JPN) — 2:05:28
5. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:06:12
6. Laban Korir (KEN) — 2:06:37
7. Kenya Sonata (JPN) — 2:07:23
8. Shun Yuzawa (JPN) — 2:07:31
9. Kento Kikutani (JPN) — 2:07:55
10. Michael Githae (KEN) — 2:07:55

Women
1. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) — 2:16:02
2. Ashete Bekere (ETH) — 2:17:58
3. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) — 2:18:18
4. Angela Tanui (KEN) — 2:18:42
5. Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH) — 2:19:10
6. Mao Ichiyama (JPN) — 2:21:02
7. Hitomi Niiya (JPN) — 2:21:17
8. Sara Hall (USA) — 2:22:56
9. Helen Bekele (ETH) — 2:24:33
10. Kaori Morita (JPN) — 2:27:38

Wheelchair Men
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:22:16
2. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:29:12
3. Hiroki Nishida (JPN) — 1:29:55
4. Masayuki Higuchi (JPN) — 1:29:55
5. Ryota Yoshida (JPN) — 1:30:07
6. Johnboy Smith (GBR) — 1:31:05
7. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:32:08
8. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:33:14
9. Masazumi Soejima (JPN) — 1:33:27
10. Ryuichi Kawamuro (JPN) — 1:36:43

Wheelchair Women
1. Tsubasa Kina (JPN) — 1:40:21
2. Wakako Tsuchida (JPN) — 1:44:58

