2022 Winter Paralympics TV, live stream schedule

NBC Universal will air more than 230 hours of Winter Paralympics coverage from March 4-13, including a record 120 hours on TV.

Coverage includes three hours on NBC primetime, a first for the Winter Paralympics, among seven total hours on NBC.

USA Network will air the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live, part of more than 70 hours of coverage. USA and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily TV coverage.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will add comprehensive live streaming, including TV coverage and additional live event coverage.

All events and competition will also stream on Peacock.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

2022 Winter Paralympics Broadcast Schedule

Date Event(s) Time (ET) Network/Streaming Fri., March 4 Preview Show 6:30-7am USA, Peacock Opening Ceremony 7-9am USA, Peacock Alpine Skiing, Hockey, Biathlon 9pm-3am USA, Peacock Curling 1:30-4am Olympic Channel, Peacock Sat., March 5 Curling 6:30-9am Olympic Channel, Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show 8-9pm NBC, Peacock Snowboarding, Hockey, Skiing 9pm-3am USA, Peacock Curling 1:30-4am Olympic Channel, Peacock Sun., March 6 Daytime Show Noon-2pm NBC, Peacock Curling 8:30pm-11pm Olympic Channel, Peacock Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing 9pm-2am USA, Peacock Mon., March 7 Curling 6:30-9am Olympic Channel, Peacock Snowboarding*, Hockey*, Skiing* Noon-3pm USA, Peacock Hockey, Curling, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing* 8:30pm-3am Olympic Channel, Peacock Tue., March 8 Curling 6:30-9am Olympic Channel, Peacock Alpine Skiing*, Hockey*, Biathlon* Noon-3pm USA, Peacock Cross-Country Skiing, Curling 11pm-4am Olympic Channel, Peacock Wed., March 9 Curling 6:30-9am Olympic Channel, Peacock Cross-Country Skiing* Noon-2pm USA, Peacock Curling 8:30-11pm Olympic Channel, Peacock Alpine Skiing, Curling 9pm-3am USA, Peacock Curling 1:30-4am Olympic Channel, Peacock Thu., March 10 Alpine Skiing* 10am-Noon USA, Peacock Hockey, Alpine Skiing*, Biathlon* 11pm-9am USA, Peacock Curling Semifinals 1:30-4am Olympic Channel, Peacock Fri., March 11 Curling Bronze Medal Game 6:30-9am Olympic Channel, Peacock Primetime Show 8-9pm NBC, Peacock Hockey, Skiing, Snowboarding 11pm-9:30am USA, Peacock Curling Final 1:30-4:30am Olympic Channel, Peacock Sat., March 12 Daytime Show Noon-1pm NBC, Peacock Skiing*, Snowboarding* 3:30-6pm USA, Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show 8-9pm NBC, Peacock Hockey Final, Alpine/Cross-Country Skiing 9pm-6am USA, Peacock Sun., March 13 Closing Ceremony 7:30-10am USA, Peacock Daytime Show Noon-1pm NBC, Peacock Hockey Final* 3-5pm USA, Peacock

*Encore