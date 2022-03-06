Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oksana Masters won her second medal in the first two days of the Paralympics, taking silver in the long-distance sitting cross-country skiing event.

The 32-year-old was hoping to complete her medal collection in the event after taking silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018.

“This is the one race that I was really looking forward to, but I’m so proud of myself,” said Masters, who finished 32.1 seconds behind China’s Yang Hongqiong.

Masters, who won the biathlon sprint on Saturday, now owns nine Winter Paralympic medals and 12 medals between the Summer and Winter Games spanning four sports — biathlon, cross-country skiing, rowing and cycling.

She broke her tie with Alpine skier Nancy Gustafson for the third-most Winter Paralympic medals for a U.S. woman. Only Alpine skiers Sarah Will and Sarah Billmeier have more, each with 13.

Masters could race up to seven times at these Games, giving her the opportunity to break the record.

Elsewhere, the U.S. hockey team recorded its second straight rout, a 9-1 win over South Korea, to clinch its spot in the semifinals. Jack Wallace had a hat trick.

The U.S. curling team beat Estonia 9-6 for its first victory in the third of 10 round-robin games to determine four semifinalists.

Brenna Huckaby, who won gold in both snowboarding disciplines in 2018, was the second-fastest qualifier into Sunday’s snowboard cross elimination rounds.

Snowboarder Amy Purdy, who won three medals between the 2014 and 2018 Paralympics, announced her retirement while commentating for NBC Sports.

“It’s a decision that was quite challenging to make because snowboarding’s been such a big part of my life,” the 42-year-old Purdy said on USA Network. “I feel, though, that I can do more by kind of being on the outside, like what I’m doing tonight.”

Purdy and her husband run a non-profit organization, Adaptive Action Sports, that helps create opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to get involved in action sports, including skateboarding and snowboarding.

