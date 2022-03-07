Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. The Games are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13 featuring approximately 564 athletes competing across six sports (78 total medal events). See below to find out every single medal won by Team USA at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Sign up for Peacock now and live stream every moment.

Team United States Medal Count: 8

Gold Medals: 1

Silver Medals: 5

Bronze Medals: 2

Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games:

NBC Universal will provide over 230 hours of Paralympic programming across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App.

In its most ambitious effort ever for a Winter Paralympics, NBCU’s coverage, which will once again be presented by Toyota, will feature a record 120 hours of television coverage; seven total hours on the NBC broadcast network, including three in primetime, a first for a Winter Paralympics; similar to the Beijing Olympics, coverage of all events and competition on Peacock; live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony on USA Network; and comprehensive live streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, including all television coverage as well as exclusive coverage of alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

