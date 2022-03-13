U.S. wins fourth consecutive Paralympic hockey title

By Mar 13, 2022, 7:06 AM EDT
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 9
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. sled hockey team won its fourth consecutive Paralympic title, beating rival Canada 5-0 in the biggest rout ever in a gold-medal game.

“We are a family through and through,” forward Brody Roybal said. “We did it for each other, and it is just amazing.”

Decorated veterans combined for the goals.

Declan Farmer, who had both goals in a 2-1 overtime win in the 2018 Paralympic final versus Canada, again scored twice in this final. As did Roybal, who had the golden goal in overtime of the 2019 World Championship final victory over Canada. Captain Josh Pauls had the other goal.

Jen Lee, a veteran goaltender finally starting a major final after Steve Cash‘s retirement, blanked Canada for the second time in this tournament, making 16 saves. He didn’t allow a goal in the entire tournament.

PARALYMPICS: Broadcast Schedule | Team USA medal count | Viewer Guide | FAQs

The U.S. weathered a challenging first period, when it was outshot by Canada 8-3. The Americans scored on two of those three shots, both short-handed goals.

The U.S. and Canada met in the last six Paralympic or world championship finals, with the Americans winning the last four meetings.

“What sets us apart from every other team,” Roybal said. “We have so much depth. Every single guy on our team is an incredible player.”

ON HER TURF: In sled hockey, coed in name only, women  build their own Paralympic pipeline

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson follows Olympic speed skating gold with World Cup season title
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt set to win Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-SWE-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova set for World Cup Finals duel for overall...