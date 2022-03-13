U.S. wins fourth consecutive Paralympic hockey title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. sled hockey team won its fourth consecutive Paralympic title, beating rival Canada 5-0 in the biggest rout ever in a gold-medal game.

“We are a family through and through,” forward Brody Roybal said. “We did it for each other, and it is just amazing.”

Decorated veterans combined for the goals.

Declan Farmer, who had both goals in a 2-1 overtime win in the 2018 Paralympic final versus Canada, again scored twice in this final. As did Roybal, who had the golden goal in overtime of the 2019 World Championship final victory over Canada. Captain Josh Pauls had the other goal.

Jen Lee, a veteran goaltender finally starting a major final after Steve Cash‘s retirement, blanked Canada for the second time in this tournament, making 16 saves. He didn’t allow a goal in the entire tournament.

The U.S. weathered a challenging first period, when it was outshot by Canada 8-3. The Americans scored on two of those three shots, both short-handed goals.

The U.S. and Canada met in the last six Paralympic or world championship finals, with the Americans winning the last four meetings.

“What sets us apart from every other team,” Roybal said. “We have so much depth. Every single guy on our team is an incredible player.”

