Mikaela Shiffrin takes lead into World Cup Finals; winter sports TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin duels with rival Petra Vlhova for the biggest annual prize in ski racing, live on on Peacock this week.

Alpine skiing’s World Cup Finals headline the winter sports schedule as seasons wind down.

At the Finals in France, the men and women race once in each of the four disciplines — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom — to close out the campaign.

Crystal globes are awarded to the top skier over the course of the season in each discipline, plus a larger crystal globe for the overall champions combining results from all 37 races dating to October.

Most of the crystal globes are already clinched — men’s super-G (Aleksander Aamodt Kilde) and giant slalom (Marco Odermatt), women’s super-G (Federica Brignone) and slalom (Petra Vlhova) — or nearly clinched — men’s overall (Odermatt) and women’s downhill (Sofia Goggia).

The women’s overall is the most compelling storyline of the five-day finals. Shiffrin has a 56-point lead over Vlhova with four races left, meaning it could come down to the final race of the season on Sunday.

Race winners receive 100 points, with second place getting 80 and third getting 60 on a descending scale through 15th place at the Finals. Shiffrin will look to pad that cushion in the downhill and super-G, eyeing a fourth overall title to match Lindsey Vonn for second in women’s history.

The best route for Vlhova, who last year became the first Slovakian to win the overall, is to win the slalom on Saturday and giant slalom on Sunday and hope Shiffrin misses a podium or two in those technical events.

Elsewhere, the world women’s curling championship begins in Canada.

Both Scotland and the U.S. entered their reigning national champion teams, which means the field does not include Olympic champion Eve Muirhead‘s foursome, since the Scottish Championships began without Muirhead the day after the Olympics.

Nor does it include the U.S. Olympic team skipped by Tabitha Peterson, which last year won the nation’s first women’s world medal (bronze) in 15 years. Cory Christensen‘s team, runner-up at the Olympic Trials, won the most recent national championship in May 2021.

Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals — Courchevel/Meribel, France

Women’s Curling World Championship — Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 5 p.m. USA vs. Czech Republic Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 p.m. USA vs. Japan Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK

Biathlon World Cup — Oslo, Norway

Ski Jumping World Cup — Oberstdorf, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 12:15 p.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 11 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 11 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Megeve, France (Moguls) and Veysonnaz, Switzerland (Ski Cross)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 1 p.m. Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 5 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK 10:40 a.m. Dual Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Rogla, Slovenia and Berchtesgaden, Germany (Alpine), Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic (Slopestyle) and Veysonnaz, Switzerland (Snowboard Cross)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Wednesday 8 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 7 a.m. Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK 7:45 a.m. Parallel Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Team Parallel Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:30 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!