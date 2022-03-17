Olympic gold medalist breaks speed record on ice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kjeld Nuis, a three-time Olympic speed skating champion from the Netherlands, broke his own speed record on ice by reaching 64 miles per hour on a frozen Norwegian lake, according to sponsor Red Bull.

Four years ago, Nuis followed his Olympic 1000m and 1500m titles by skating nearly 58 mph in a similar record attempt put on by Red Bull. Red Bull said it was not aware of any previous speed record.

In both cases, Nuis skated behind a wind shield towed by a car.

Last month, Nuis repeated as gold medalist in the 1500m.

In the shortest Olympic speed skating race, the 500m, the men’s world record is 33.61 seconds. That equates to nearly 15 meters per second, or 33 mph.

