Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first world indoor track and field championships in four years air across NBC, CNBC and Peacock this weekend from Belgrade, Serbia.

The headline event is the men’s 60m, where world-record holder Christian Coleman and Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy are expected to go head-to-head in the final (Saturday, 4:20 p.m. ET).

The race could arguably determine the world’s fastest man, since Coleman, the fastest 100m sprinter in the last Olympic cycle, sat out the Tokyo Games while suspended for missing (but not failing) drug tests. Jacobs came from nowhere at the start of 2021 to take gold in the American’s absence.

Coleman won the last biennial world indoor 60m title in 2018. The 2020 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, were postponed from March 2020 to March 2021, then to March 2023 due to the pandemic.

Also entered this week: Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put), Katie Nageotte and Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m).

Nageotte faces 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris. Miller-Uibo gets Dutchwoman Femke Bol, the Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist. Ingebrigtsen, who broke the indoor 1500m world record, is entered along with former world-record holder Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia.

WORLD INDOORS: Entries | Schedule

2022 World Indoor Track and Field Championships broadcast schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!