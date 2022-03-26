Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own record ice dance score to win their fifth world championship, one shy of the most titles for a couple in history.

Papadakis and Cizeron followed their Olympic gold by again breaking the record for highest score from the Beijing Games, where they tallied 226.98 points to win by the largest dance margin since the points system was introduced in 2006.

At a home worlds in Montpellier, they totaled 229.82, distancing silver medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by 7.43. Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates took bronze, completing a podium of three dance couples that train together in Montreal. All three recorded personal best total scores.

The U.S. earned a medal in every discipline at worlds for the first time since 1967, thanks in part to Russia’s ban and China sending no skaters. The U.S. has never won a medal in all four disciplines at an Olympics since dance debuted in 1976.

Papadakis and Cizeron have the three largest margins of victory in world championships history under this system, also winning by 10.89 points in 2019 and 10.56 in 2018.

Next year, they can tie the record for dance titles set by Liudmila Pakhomova and Aleksander Gorshkov in the 1970s.

The U.S. won at least one dance medal for a seventh consecutive time and, for the first time since 2016, earned two medals. Overall, American dance couples grabbed 17 medals in the last 17 years, with the last gold in 2013.

Hubbell and Donohue, the Olympic bronze medalists, earned their fourth world championships medal (all silver or bronze) in their final competition before retirement. Chock and Bates picked up their third world medal, and their first in six years.

Their finishes mean the U.S. retains the maximum allotment of three ice dance spots at worlds in 2023. The U.S. is expected to have the maximum three entries in all three disciplines at a worlds for the first time since 1982, pending confirmation of pairs’ spots after Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc‘s withdrawal due to injury during the free skate.

Nobody in the world field has beaten the French in more than seven years. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, the Olympic silver medalists and only couple to beat the French since the 2018 Olympics, weren’t at worlds due to the Russian ban.

