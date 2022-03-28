Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel headline the last Pro Swim Series meet before next month’s world championships trials, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA this week.

The Pro Series stops in San Antonio, the last top-level meet before the world trials from April 26-30 in Greensboro, N.C. At trials, the top two in most events are in line to qualify for the world championships in June in Budapest.

This week in San Antonio, swimmers have the opportunity to post times that make them contenders to make the world team. The full entry list is here.

Ledecky already ranks No. 1 in the nation this year in her primary events: 200m freestyle (by 3.01 seconds), 400m free (by 3.78 seconds), 800m free (by 14.45 seconds) and 1500m free (by 41.18 seconds). The 400m is the longest race she entered this week.

Dressel, who like Ledecky is based at the University of Florida, ranks second, third and fourth in the nation this year in his three Olympic gold-medal events: 50m free, 100m butterfly and 100m free. Dressel has a well-earned reputation for significant time drops at major meets, so as of now there’s no reason to worry if he’s not a top seed in Greensboro.

All of the men who rank ahead of Dressel this season in those events are entered in San Antonio: Michael Andrew in the 50m free and 100m butterfly, Shaine Casas in the 100m fly and Maxime Rooney and Ryan Held in the 100m free. Casas is also ranked ahead of Dressel in the 100m free but didn’t enter the event this week.

Individual Olympic gold medalists Lilly King and Chase Kalisz are also entered.

Notably absent are two other individual Olympic champions. Neither Simone Manuel nor Allison Schmitt has competed since the Tokyo Games. Whether either enters the world trials has not been announced.

Pro Series San Antonio broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Wednesday: USASwimming.org, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Olympic Channel, 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday: Olympic Channel, 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: CNBC, 1-2:30 p.m.*

Saturday: USASwimming.org, 7 p.m.

Sunday: NBC, 12:30-2 p.m.*

*Delayed broadcast

Broadcast coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!