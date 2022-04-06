Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton face off at USATF Bermuda Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton resume one of track and field’s budding head-to-heads at the USATF Bermuda Games on Saturday, live on NBC Sports from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET.

Lyles, 24, and Knighton, 18, finished third and fourth in the 200m in their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

On Saturday, they drop down to the 100m, the marquee and final event on the schedule, assuming they qualify into the final. Ronnie Baker, who was fifth in the Olympic 100m, is also in that field. Kenny Bednarek, the Olympic 200m silver medalist, was in the initial Bermuda Games field but since withdrew.

Full start lists are here.

Lyles, the 2019 World 200m champion, had the fastest 200m time in the world in 2021 at 19.52 seconds. Knighton, then 17, was the youngest U.S. Olympic male track and field competitor since miler Jim Ryun in 1964.

American notables in other events in Bermuda include Olympic 110m hurdles silver medalist Grant Holloway. Tokyo 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas is in the 100m against Olympic teammates Teahna Daniels and Javianne Oliver.

Internationally, Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas drops down to the 200m and Tokyo 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica moves back up to the 400m against a field including Americans Wadeline Jonathas and Lynna Irby.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic 100m hurdles champion from Puerto Rico, is entered in that event and the 200m.

The Bermuda Games mark the start of the outdoor season for many athletes. The top-level Diamond League season starts next month.

The USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, are in June, when the top three in most individual events qualify for the world championships in July, also in Eugene. They are the first outdoor worlds to be held in the U.S.

