Allyson Felix says this is her final season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allyson Felix says this will be her final track and field season, confirming so in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” was posted. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”

She is expected to open the campaign no later than at the Penn Relays later this month.

Felix, 36, said last year that she would not pursue a sixth Olympics in 2024, but that she would consider racing in 2022, at least in part because the world outdoor championships are in the U.S. for the first time in Eugene, Oregon.

To qualify for worlds, Felix must compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in June. A Felix representative said last month that her plan for the season has not been finalized.

In Tokyo, Felix took 400m bronze and 4x400m gold, tying and breaking Carl Lewis‘ record for most U.S. Olympic track and field medals.

She broke her tie with Jamaican Merlene Ottey for the most medals for a female track and field athlete and became the first track and field athlete to win an individual medal at five fully attended Olympics.

In the 400m, she ran 49.46 seconds, her second-fastest time ever and .05 faster than she ran in 2016 for silver. She broke Evelyn Ashford‘s record as the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic track and field medal, according to Olympedia.org.

Felix competed less than three years after life-threatening childbirth and an emergency C-section.

At her last world championships in 2019, Felix broke her tie with Usain Bolt for the most world titles. She also broke the U.S. record with her ninth world championships appearance.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!