Trinity Thomas edges Suni Lee for NCAA all-around gymnastics title

Florida senior Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10 on her closing floor exercise to edge Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships all-around title on Thursday.

Thomas, a former U.S. national team member, totaled 39.8125 points in leading Florida to Saturday’s team final in Fort Worth, Texas. She added uneven bars and floor titles to her all-around crown.

Lee finished with 39.675 points, helping Auburn to its first team final appearance since 2015. She was also the beam champion in her NCAA Championships debut.

Oklahoma, led by 2017 U.S. all-around champion Ragan Smith, and Utah, with Tokyo Olympian Grace McCallum, join Florida and Auburn in Saturday’s team final.

For the first time in history, four U.S. Olympians went directly into NCAA competition after the Games — Lee, McCallum, Jade Carey (fourth in the NCAA all-around, tied for second on bars) and Jordan Chiles.

The last Olympian to win an NCAA all-around title was Bridget Sloan, who did so in 2013 and in 2016, the latter coming eight years after her Olympic appearance.

