Ukraine invited to replace Russia at world men’s volleyball championship

Ukraine has been invited to replace Russia at this year’s world men’s volleyball championship, which has been moved out of Russia.

Russia’s exclusion due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine meant that the next-highest ranked team not already qualified is offered its place in the 24-team field. That team happens to be Ukraine.

Russia, the Olympic silver medalist, is ranked No. 3 in the world behind Brazil and Poland. Ukraine, ranked 23rd, is now set to compete at worlds for the first time since 1998.

Poland and Slovenia, and possibly more European nations, will host worlds, which was originally scheduled for August and September in Russia. The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) stripped Russia as host after the nation invaded Ukraine last month.

Russia was previously replaced by Croatia in the women’s world championship, which is in September and October in Poland and the Netherlands.

