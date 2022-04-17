Isabeau Levito wins world junior figure skating title, ends U.S. women’s drought

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Isabeau Levito completed a U.S. sweep of the world junior figure skating singles titles, becoming the first American woman to win a world senior or junior title in 14 years.

Levito, 15, tallied 206.55 points between two programs in Tallinn, Estonia, prevailing by .54 over South Korean Shin Jia. American Lindsay Thorngren earned bronze.

Levito, with seven triple jumps in a clean free skate, became the first U.S. woman to win a global title — junior or senior — since Rachael Flatt‘s junior crown in 2008.

Levito ended the longest gold-medal drought for the U.S. women in junior worlds history.

She entered the week ranked sixth in the world by best junior score this season, according to SkatingScores.com. The top five were from Russia, whose athletes are banned from competition due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Levito took bronze at January’s senior U.S. Championships but was too young to be named to the three-woman Olympic team. She can debut on the senior international level next season.

Earlier Sunday, siblings Oona Brown and Gage Brown won the ice dance, becoming the fifth different U.S. couple to capture that title in the last eight junior worlds.

On Saturday, American Ilia Malinin won the men’s junior title, shattering the record for margin of victory in any discipline.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!