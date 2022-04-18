WATCH LIVE: 2022 Boston Marathon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 126th Boston Marathon airs live Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The world’s most historic marathon returns to its Patriots’ Day date for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to October in 2021.

The women’s and men’s elite fields are arguably the best in race history, thanks in part to the other major spring marathon, London, moving to October for a third consecutive year.

LIVE STREAM LINKS: 2022 Boston Marathon — USA Network | Peacock | Peacock Race Feed (9 a.m.)

Start times:

Men’s wheelchair — 9:02 a.m. ET

Women’s wheelchair — 9:05

Handcycles and duos — 9:30

Pro men — 9:37

Pro women — 9:45

Para athletics — 9:50

Wave 1 — 10

Wave 2 — 10:25

Wave 3 — 10:50

Wave 4 — 11:15

The women’s elite runner field includes the top two female marathoners from 2021 — Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir and London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei. Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel and 2018 Boston winner Des Linden lead the American contingent.

The men’s elite runner field features nine major marathon winners, most notably Kenyans Geoffrey Kamworor and Lawrence Cherono. The top Americans are Scott Fauble, Colin Bennie and Olympians Jake Riley and Jared Ward.

