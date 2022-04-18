Henry Richard, brother of Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Henry Richard, whose younger brother, Martin, died as a result of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings at age 8, finished the Boston Marathon for the first time on Monday.

“I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family,” Richard said on CBS’ Boston affiliate. “It’s great to be out here, finally, it’s been years in the making for me.

“So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me.”

Meb Keflezighi, the American who won the 2014 Boston Marathon while wearing a bib with the bombing victims’ names scribbled in the corners, presented Richard with his finisher medal.

Richard completed the 26.2 miles in 4 hours, 2 minutes, 20 seconds, wearing an MR8 singlet for The Martin Richard Foundation, which works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace.

In 2013, a photo spread across the internet of Martin holding a handmade sign that read, “No more hurting people, peace.”

Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell and Lingzi Lu died as a result of the twin bombings near the Boylston Street finish line during the 2013 Boston Marathon. Three days later, Sean Collier, a policeman, was shot and killed in a confrontation with the attackers.

VIDEO: Henry Richard, Martin Richard's brother crosses the finish line, completing his first Boston Marathon pic.twitter.com/mp1rWlNx67 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 18, 2022