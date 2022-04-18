Jen Lee, U.S. Paralympic champion hockey goalie, has gold medals stolen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee is asking for help to retrieve his three gold medals after sharing video of what Lee said was a man breaking into his car and stealing the bag containing them.

“First time for everything, got my car broken into, and all my Paralympic gold medals stolen,” was posted on Lee’s social media Saturday night. “Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible.”

Lee posted that the car was broken into around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at The Rim parking garage in San Antonio. On Sunday night, Lee shared that a Team USA backpack was found at a movie theater but without any medals.

Lee, 35, was a reserve goalie for U.S. gold-medal teams in 2014 and 2018, then became the starter after Steve Cash‘s retirement last year.

Last month, Lee didn’t allow a single goal during the Paralympics, including stopping all 16 Canada shots in the final.

