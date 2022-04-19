U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into world championships trials

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The most impressive U.S. male swimmer in 2022 paid no attention to the Olympics in 2021.

Shaine Casas, a 22-year-old Texan, missed the Tokyo team by one spot at trials and then avoided watching the Games. He didn’t want to relive what he called the biggest failure of his life.

Casas has been nothing but successful since, ranking Nos. 1 or 2 domestically in five different events so far in 2022.

He may just be the U.S.’ best male all-around swimmer going into the world championships trials from April 26-30 in Greensboro, N.C., where the top per individual event are in line to make the team for Budapest.

The king of U.S. swimming remains Caeleb Dressel, who closed out the last pre-trials Pro Series meet with his first victory on the circuit since winning five gold medals in Tokyo.

Dressel doesn’t have the fastest time this year among Americans in any of his events, but it’s little worry as he’s known for huge time drops at major meets.

Elsewhere, the usual suspects are looking strong in the backstroke (Ryan Murphy), breaststroke (Michael Andrew and Nic Fink) and individual medley (Chase Kalisz).

A notable absence is surprise Olympic 800m and 1500m freestyle champion Bobby Finke, who hasn’t raced a meet in an Olympic-size pool this year while focusing on his last NCAA season at the University of Florida.

2022 U.S. Men’s Swimming Rankings

50m Freestyle

1. Michael Andrew — 21.73

2. Caeleb Dressel — 21.86

3. David Curtiss — 21.93

4. Drew Kibler — 22.27

5. Ryan Held — 22.29

100m Freestyle

1. Justin Ress — 49.12

2. Shaine Casas — 49.29

3. Maxime Rooney — 49.37

4. Ryan Held — 49.40

5. Drew Kibler — 49.46

200m Freestyle

1. Drew Kibler — 1:47.61

2. Trenton Julian — 1:48.45

3. Jake Mitchell — 1:48.63

3. Michael Cotter — 1:48.63

5. Wyatt Davis — 1:48.83

400m Freestyle

1. Jake Mitchell — 3:51.12

2. Grant Shoults — 3:51.51

3. Charlie Clark — 3:52.08

4. Alec Enyeart — 3:53.47

3. Michael Cotter — 3:53.70

800m Freestyle

1. Charlie Clark — 7:55.45

2. Alec Enyeart — 8:00.82

3. Liam Custer — 8:06.79

4. Matthew Chai — 8:07.22

5. Mikey Calvillo — 8:07.64

1500m Freestyle

1. Charlie Clark — 15:06.92

2. Alec Enyeart — 15:19.17

3. Bobby Dinunzio — 15:30.94

4. Joey Tepper — 15:31.33

5. Matthew Chai — 15:32.34

100m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 53.03

2. Shaine Casas — 53.28

3. Daniel Diehl — 53.59

4. Wyatt Davis — 54.31

5. Coleman Stewart — 54.43

200m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 1:56.78

2. Shaine Casas — 1:58.09

3. Wyatt Davis — 1:59.38

4. Sam Stewart — 2:00.30

5. Kai Van Westering — 2:00.70

100m Breaststroke

1. Michael Andrew — 59.03

2. Nic Fink — 59.32

3. Kevin Houseman — 1:00.05

4. Cody Miller — 1:00.95

5. Will Licon — 1:01.13

200m Breaststroke

1. Nic Fink — 2:11.67

2. Will Licon — 2:11.75

3. Chase Kalisz — 2:12.47

4. Brandon Fischer — 2:14.22

5. Charlie Swanson — 2:14.48

100m Butterfly

1. Shaine Casas — 51.09

2. Michael Andrew — 51.74

3. Caeleb Dressel — 51.79

4. Coleman Stewart — 51.93

5. Maxime Rooney — 52.41

200m Butterfly

1. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.79

2. Zach Harting — 1:58.81

3. Will Roberts — 1:59.66

4. Tommy Bried — 2:00.03

5. Aaron Shackell — 2:00.31

200m Individual Medley

1. Shaine Casas — 1:56.70

2. Chase Kalisz — 1:57.10

3. Michael Andrew — 1:59.11

4. Sam Stewart — 1:59.44

5. Jay Litherland — 2:01.54

400m Individual Medley

1. Carson Foster — 4:15.46

2. Jay Litherland — 4:19.63

3. Charlie Swanson — 4:20.29

4. Will Licon — 4:20.30

5. David Johnston — 4:22.07

