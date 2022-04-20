Elton John shouts out Nathan Chen at concert

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Stars on Ice cast was in attendance for an Elton John concert on Tuesday night, and somebody must have tipped off the music legend.

In Greensboro, N.C., John shouted out Nathan Chen for using the musician’s songs, most notably “Rocket Man,” in his free skate to win the Olympics.

“It took on a new meaning when I watched the Winter Olympics this year,” John said at the concert in a video posted by Olympic teammate Madison Chock. “Professionalism, athleticism, just incredible. I was just so honored that he chose my song.”

After Chen won gold in Beijing, John tweeted congratulations.

“It’s nuts to think that he even knows that I exist,” Chen said on “Access Hollywood” in February.

Chen first used an Elton John medley in 2019 after one of his choreographers, Marie-France Dubreuil, saw the film “Rocketman” and felt she could put together a strong program for him using its music.

“I love to listen to Elton John,” Chen said in 2019. “I don’t feel like I’m an embodiment of his character. … [The program] is a way for me to enjoy his music and allow other people to enjoy it as well.”

Chen originally had a different free skate for the Olympic season, then switched back to the Elton John medley in December.

NBC Sports research contributed to this report.

Elton John shouting out Nathan Chen, for his “Rocket Man” program, at a concert last night via Madison Chock’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ct9eIcZCut — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) April 20, 2022