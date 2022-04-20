Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee was reunited with his three gold medals, four days after they were stolen from his car in a robbery caught on video.

“It’s a great accomplishment. In the end, it is materials and material items,” Lee said. “I was ready to accept that, hey, I’m going to lose this forever.”

Lee, who didn’t allow a goal during the Paralympics last month, shared video on social media on Saturday night of a man he said broke into his car in a San Antonio parking garage and stole a Team USA backpack containing the medals from the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Paralympics.

“There are some things that just piss people off, and this tweet and what this perpetrator did pissed a lot of people off,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

On Monday, Lee said that a Team USA backpack was found at a movie theater parking lot later Saturday night and the medals retrieved at a fire station on Sunday.

Then on Wednesday, Rogelio Solis, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Lee picked up the medals at a police department headquarters.

Lee, a 35-year-old who served in the U.S. Army, was a reserve goalie for U.S. gold-medal teams in 2014 and 2018, then became the starter after Steve Cash‘s retirement last year.

