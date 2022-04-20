Wimbledon bans Russia, Belarus tennis players

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wimbledon has barred Russia and Belarus tennis players from this summer’s tournament due to the war in Ukraine.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the All England Club said in a statement Wednesday. “It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022.”

Russia and Belarus were already banned from international team tennis competitions including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Wimbledon is the first major tennis tournament to ban individual Russia and Belarus players.

The ban means that the No. 2-ranked man, Daniil Medvedev, is out of Wimbledon. As is No. 8 Andrey Rublev.

Also out from women’s singles: No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

“We recognize that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime,” All England Club Ian Hewitt said in a statement. “We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”

If circumstances change materially between now and June, the tournament “will consider and respond accordingly,” it said.

