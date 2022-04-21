Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simone Manuel, Ryan Lochte, Allison Schmitt and Nathan Adrian, who own a combined 35 Olympic medals and haven’t competed since the Tokyo Games, have not yet entered next week’s world swimming championships trials.

The preliminary entries were published Thursday here.

The standard entry deadline passed on Tuesday night. Late entries are allowed, with a fee, through Sunday.

In most events, the top two swimmers at trials next week in Greensboro, N.C., qualify for the world championships in Budapest in June.

Manuel, a five-time Olympic medalist, was expected to take a break after the Tokyo Games. She announced at the Olympic Trials last June that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome and dealt with depression, anxiety and insomnia last spring.

A doctor told her that, pending she made the Olympic team, she needed to take two months off to let her body rest.

Manuel’s representatives didn’t respond to a message last month seeking clarification on her swimming future.

Manuel, 25, made every Olympic, world championships and Pan Pacific Championships team in the last two Olympic cycles. This year will be her first time not on the national team since the 2012 London Games.

Manuel won four gold medals and a female record seven total medals at the last worlds in 2019.

In Manuel’s absence, the top U.S. female sprint freestylers this year have been fellow Tokyo Olympians Claire Curzan and Abbey Weitzeil.

Lochte, 37 and a 12-time Olympic medalist, said after missing the Tokyo Olympic team that he still wanted to race but didn’t know if he could make it to another Olympic Trials in 2024. Lochte’s agent confirmed he will not be a late entry into trials. This will be the first trials meet that Lochte has missed — that he’s been eligible for — since the 2000 Olympic Trials.

Schmitt, 31 and a 10-time Olympic medalist, has not publicly said whether she will return to competition. She took nearly two years off after the 2016 Rio Games.

Adrian, 33 and an eight-time Olympic medalist, said after missing the Tokyo Olympic team by one spot in the 50m free that he didn’t know what was next for him in the sport. His agent said that Adrian will not be a late trials entry and is expected to decide on his competitive future by the end of the summer.

Erica Sullivan, the Olympic 1500m free silver medalist who competed this past NCAA season as a Texas freshman, is also not entered at trials.

U.S. SWIMMING RANKINGS: Women | Men

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!