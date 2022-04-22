2022 U.S. Swimming world championships trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Swimming’s international team trials, which determine the world championships roster, air live on Olympic Channel, CNBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app next week.

The top two finishers in most individual events in Greensboro, N.C., qualify for worlds in Budapest in June.

All five individual gold medalists from Tokyo, and most of the Olympic team overall, are entered. The headliners: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby.

U.S. SWIMMING RANKINGS: Women | Men

Ledecky competes a decade after her spring 2012 breakout at age 15, looking to make a 10th consecutive team for a major international meet. She’s expected to race her usual lineup of freestyle events, favored in each.

Dressel, who won five golds in Tokyo, isn’t the fastest American this year in his primary events, but remains a favorite in the 50m and 100m frees and the 100m butterfly.

This year was supposed to be a Pan Pacific Championships year and not a world championships year, but the Olympic postponement altered the schedule.

Starting last year, there will be five consecutive years with either an Olympics or a world championships, including both in 2024.

MORE: Four swimmers with 35 Olympic medals not entered at trials

2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials Broadcast Schedule

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!