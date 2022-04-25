Russia stripped of Grand Prix figure skating series event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russia will not host an event in next season’s Grand Prix figure skating series in the latest sports sanction for the war in Ukraine.

In a meeting Sunday, the International Skating Union Council extended its until-further-notice ban on Russia and Belarus athletes from international competition in figure skating and speed skating, whose seasons recently ended.

The council extended a similar ban on Russia and Belarus hosting events. Specifically, it said that Russia will not host a figure skating Grand Prix Series event next fall.

The Rostelecom Cup has annually been one of the six Grand Prix Series events, with Russia’s best skaters participating, that is part of qualifying for the Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive annual figure skating competition.

The ISU is taking applications on a replacement host for the late November competition.

Russia and Belarus figure skaters were previously banned from March’s world championships. Russian athletes in most Olympic sports have been banned from international competition.

Russia was previously stripped of hosting upcoming world championships in swimming and indoor volleyball.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!