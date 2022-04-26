Russia stripped as host of world men’s ice hockey championship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russia was stripped as host of the 2023 World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, the latest event to be taken out of the nation after its invasion of Ukraine.

The International Ice Hockey Federation council said there were “significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia” for the tournament that was to be held in St. Petersburg in May 2023.

In February, Russia and Belarus were banned from competing in international ice hockey tournaments until further notice.

The IIHF will confirm the new host of next year’s tournament during the men’s world championship next month in Finland.

The IIHF previously stripped Russia as host of the world junior men’s ice hockey championship this coming December and January.

Tuesday’s IIHF announcement came one day after the International Skating Union said it will not allow Russia to host its annual Grand Prix figure skating event in the fall.

Russia has also been stripped as host of world championships in swimming and men’s indoor volleyball.

