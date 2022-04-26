2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team …
Women’s 100m Freestyle
1. Torri Huske — 53.35
2. Claire Curzan — 53.58
3. Erika Brown — 53.59
4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65
5. Kate Douglass — 53.99
6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09
7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41
8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55
Women’s 800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27
2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52
3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36
4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73
5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34
6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83
7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58
8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85
Women’s 200m Butterfly
1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35
2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93
3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80
4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88
5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90
6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99
7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15
8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70
Men’s 100m Freestyle
1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79.
2. Brooks Curry — 48.04
3. Ryan Held — 48.18
4. Drew Kibler — 48.25
4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25
6. Justin Ress — 48.38
7. Kieran Smith — 48.51
8. Zach Apple — 48.52
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72
2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78
3. David Johnston — 15:08.90
4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70
5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42
6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98
7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59
8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21
Men’s 200m Butterfly
1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10
2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22
3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09
4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03
5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27
6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58
7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98
8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09
