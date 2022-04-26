2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team …

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske — 53.35

2. Claire Curzan — 53.58

3. Erika Brown — 53.59

4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65

5. Kate Douglass — 53.99

6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09

7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41

8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55

Women’s 800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27

2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52

3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36

4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73

5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34

6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83

7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58

8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35

2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93

3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80

4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88

5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90

6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99

7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15

8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79.

2. Brooks Curry — 48.04

3. Ryan Held — 48.18

4. Drew Kibler — 48.25

4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25

6. Justin Ress — 48.38

7. Kieran Smith — 48.51

8. Zach Apple — 48.52

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72

2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78

3. David Johnston — 15:08.90

4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70

5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42

6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98

7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59

8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21

Men’s 200m Butterfly

1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10

2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22

3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09

4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03

5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27

6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58

7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98

8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09

