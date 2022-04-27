2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team …
Women’s 100m Freestyle
1. Torri Huske — 53.35
2. Claire Curzan — 53.58
3. Erika Brown — 53.59
4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65
5. Kate Douglass — 53.99
6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09
7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41
8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55
Women’s 200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.15
2. Claire Weinstein — 1:57.08
3. Leah Smith — 1:57.44
4. Hali Flickinger — 1:57.53
5. Bella Sims — 1:57.71
6. Alex Walsh — 1:57.82
7. Erin Gemmell — 1:58.12
8. Katie Grimes — 1:58.22
Women’s 800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27
2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52
3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36
4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73
5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34
6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83
7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58
8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85
Women’s 200m Backstroke
1. Phoebe Bacon — 2:05.08
2. Rhyan White — 2:05.13
3. Regan Smith — 2:05.65
4. Isabelle Stadden — 2:09.69
5. Reilly Tiltmann — 2:10.15
6. Kennedy Noble — 2:10.53
7. Natalie Mannion — 2:10.81
8. Jo Jo Ramey — 2:10.92
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
1. Lilly King — 2:21.19
2. Kate Douglass — 2:21.43
3. Annie Lazor — 2:21.91
4. Anna Keating — 2:24.62
5. Lydia Jacoby — 2:26.60
6. Mackenzie Looze — 2:27.60
7. Ella Nelson — 2:29.07
8. Josie Panitz — 2:29.78
Women’s 50m Butterfly
1. Claire Curzan — 25.49
2. Torri Huske — 25.68
3. Kelsi Dahlia — 25.71
4. Gretchen Walsh — 25.97
5. Sarah Thompson — 26.06
6. Natalie Hinds — 26.18
7. Gabi Albiero — 26.41
8. Beata Nelson — 26.53
Women’s 200m Butterfly
1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35
2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93
3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80
4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88
5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90
6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99
7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15
8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70
Men’s 100m Freestyle
1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79.
2. Brooks Curry — 48.04
3. Ryan Held — 48.18
4. Drew Kibler — 48.25
4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25
6. Justin Ress — 48.38
7. Kieran Smith — 48.51
8. Zach Apple — 48.52
Men’s 200m Freestyle
1. Kieran Smith — 1:45.25
2. Drew Kibler — 1:45.32
3. Carson Foster — 1:45.66
4. Trenton Julian — 1:46.69
5. Coby Carrozza — 1:46.87
6. Trey Freeman — 1:46.93
7. Luke Hobson — 1:47.43
8. Luca Urlando — 1:47.99
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72
2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78
3. David Johnston — 15:08.90
4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70
5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42
6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98
7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59
8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21
Men’s 200m Backstroke
1. Ryan Murphy — 1:55.01
2. Shaine Casas — 1:55.46
3. Jack Aikins — 1:56.29
4. Hunter Tapp — 1:56.79
5. Destin Lasco — 1:57.31
6. Keaton Jones — 1:57.97
7. Josh Zuchowski — 1:58.44
8. Sam Stewart — 1:58.80
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
1. Nic Fink — 2:08.84
1. Charlie Swanson — 2:08.84
3. Jake Foster — 2:09.73
4. Will Licon — 2:11.03
5. A.J. Pouch — 2:11.14
6. Josh Matheny — 2:11.45
7. Tommy Cope — 2:12.84
8. Maxwell Reich — 2:15.04
Men’s 50m Butterfly
1. Caeleb Dressel — 22.84
2. Michael Andrew — 22.87
3. Maxime Rooney — 23.25
4. Dalton Lowe — 23.77
5. Zach Harting — 23.81
6. Ilya Kharun — 23.90
7. Coleman Stewart — 23.91
8. Carl Bloebaum — 24.33
Men’s 200m Butterfly
1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10
2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22
3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09
4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03
5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27
6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58
7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98
8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09
