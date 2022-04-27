2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team …

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske — 53.35

2. Claire Curzan — 53.58

3. Erika Brown — 53.59

4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65

5. Kate Douglass — 53.99

6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09

7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41

8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55

Women’s 200m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.15

2. Claire Weinstein — 1:57.08

3. Leah Smith — 1:57.44

4. Hali Flickinger — 1:57.53

5. Bella Sims — 1:57.71

6. Alex Walsh — 1:57.82

7. Erin Gemmell — 1:58.12

8. Katie Grimes — 1:58.22

Women’s 800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27

2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52

3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36

4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73

5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34

6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83

7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58

8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85

Women’s 200m Backstroke

1. Phoebe Bacon — 2:05.08

2. Rhyan White — 2:05.13

3. Regan Smith — 2:05.65

4. Isabelle Stadden — 2:09.69

5. Reilly Tiltmann — 2:10.15

6. Kennedy Noble — 2:10.53

7. Natalie Mannion — 2:10.81

8. Jo Jo Ramey — 2:10.92

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Lilly King — 2:21.19

2. Kate Douglass — 2:21.43

3. Annie Lazor — 2:21.91

4. Anna Keating — 2:24.62

5. Lydia Jacoby — 2:26.60

6. Mackenzie Looze — 2:27.60

7. Ella Nelson — 2:29.07

8. Josie Panitz — 2:29.78

Women’s 50m Butterfly

1. Claire Curzan — 25.49

2. Torri Huske — 25.68

3. Kelsi Dahlia — 25.71

4. Gretchen Walsh — 25.97

5. Sarah Thompson — 26.06

6. Natalie Hinds — 26.18

7. Gabi Albiero — 26.41

8. Beata Nelson — 26.53

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35

2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93

3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80

4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88

5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90

6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99

7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15

8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79.

2. Brooks Curry — 48.04

3. Ryan Held — 48.18

4. Drew Kibler — 48.25

4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25

6. Justin Ress — 48.38

7. Kieran Smith — 48.51

8. Zach Apple — 48.52

Men’s 200m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 1:45.25

2. Drew Kibler — 1:45.32

3. Carson Foster — 1:45.66

4. Trenton Julian — 1:46.69

5. Coby Carrozza — 1:46.87

6. Trey Freeman — 1:46.93

7. Luke Hobson — 1:47.43

8. Luca Urlando — 1:47.99

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72

2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78

3. David Johnston — 15:08.90

4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70

5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42

6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98

7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59

8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21

Men’s 200m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 1:55.01

2. Shaine Casas — 1:55.46

3. Jack Aikins — 1:56.29

4. Hunter Tapp — 1:56.79

5. Destin Lasco — 1:57.31

6. Keaton Jones — 1:57.97

7. Josh Zuchowski — 1:58.44

8. Sam Stewart — 1:58.80

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Nic Fink — 2:08.84

1. Charlie Swanson — 2:08.84

3. Jake Foster — 2:09.73

4. Will Licon — 2:11.03

5. A.J. Pouch — 2:11.14

6. Josh Matheny — 2:11.45

7. Tommy Cope — 2:12.84

8. Maxwell Reich — 2:15.04

Men’s 50m Butterfly

1. Caeleb Dressel — 22.84

2. Michael Andrew — 22.87

3. Maxime Rooney — 23.25

4. Dalton Lowe — 23.77

5. Zach Harting — 23.81

6. Ilya Kharun — 23.90

7. Coleman Stewart — 23.91

8. Carl Bloebaum — 24.33

Men’s 200m Butterfly

1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10

2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22

3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09

4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03

5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27

6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58

7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98

8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09

