U.S. swimming roster for 2022 World Aquatics Championships

The U.S. swimming pool roster for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest …
Women
Phoebe Bacon
Katharine Berkoff
Erika Brown
Mallory Comerford
Claire Curzan
Kate Douglass
Hali Flickinger
Katie Grimes
Leah Hayes
Natalie Hinds
Torri Huske
Lilly King
Annie Lazor
Katie Ledecky
Bella Sims
Leah Smith
Regan Smith
Alex Walsh
Claire Weinstein
Emma Weyant
Rhyan White
Men
Michael Andrew
Hunter Armstrong
Coby Carrozza
Shaine Casas
Charlie Clark
Brooks Curry
Caeleb Dressel
Nic Fink
Bobby Finke
Carson Foster
Trey Freeman
Ryan Held
Trenton Julian
Chase Kalisz
Drew Kibler
Ryan Murphy
Justin Ress
Kieran Smith
Charlie Swanson
Luca Urlando
