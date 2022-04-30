2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team (roster here) …
Women’s 50m Freestyle
1. Torri Huske — 24.50
2. Erika Brown — 24.52
3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.53
4. Claire Curzan — 24.55
5. Kate Douglass — 24.67
6. Abbey Weitzeil — 24.75
7. Natalie Hinds — 24.97
8. Gabi Albiero — 25.22
Women’s 100m Freestyle
1. Torri Huske — 53.35
2. Claire Curzan — 53.58
3. Erika Brown — 53.59
4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65
5. Kate Douglass — 53.99
6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09
7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41
8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55
Women’s 200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.15
2. Claire Weinstein — 1:57.08
3. Leah Smith — 1:57.44
4. Hali Flickinger — 1:57.53
5. Bella Sims — 1:57.71
6. Alex Walsh — 1:57.82
7. Erin Gemmell — 1:58.12
8. Katie Grimes — 1:58.22
Women’s 400m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 3:59.52
2. Leah Smith — 4:03.15
3. Bella Sims — 4:06.61
4. Katie Grimes — 4:06.67
5. Hali Flickinger — 4:07.97
6. Claire Weinstein — 4:09.39
7. Cavan Gormsen — 4:12.92
8. Erin Gemmell — 4:13.63
Women’s 800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27
2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52
3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36
4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73
5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34
6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83
7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58
8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85
Women’s 1500m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 15:38.99
2. Katie Grimes — 15:51.36
3. Bella Sims — 16:15.87
4. Claire Weinstein — 16:22.78
5. Michaela Mattes — 16:23.44
6. Elise Bauer — 16:33.48
7. Madelyn Donohoe — 16:34.31
8. Sierra Schmidt — 16:36.06
Women’s 50m Backstroke
1. Katharine Berkoff — 27.12
2. Regan Smith — 27.25
3. Olivia Smoliga — 27.33
4. Rhyan White — 27.45
5. Gretchen Walsh — 27.78
6. Kylee Alons — 28.16
7. Erika Brown — 28.24
8. Berit Berglund — 28.44
Women’s 100m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 57.76
2. Claire Curzan — 58.39
3. Rhyan White — 58.59
4. Katharine Berkoff — 58.61
5. Isabelle Stadden — 59.16
6. Olivia Smoliga — 59.29
7. Phoebe Bacon — 59.56
8. Amy Fulmer — 1:00.48
Women’s 200m Backstroke
1. Phoebe Bacon — 2:05.08
2. Rhyan White — 2:05.13
3. Regan Smith — 2:05.65
4. Isabelle Stadden — 2:09.69
5. Reilly Tiltmann — 2:10.15
6. Kennedy Noble — 2:10.53
7. Natalie Mannion — 2:10.81
8. Jo Jo Ramey — 2:10.92
Women’s 50m Breaststroke
1. Lilly King — 29.76
2. Kaitlyn Dobler — 30.34
3. Lydia Jacoby — 30.35
4. Danielle Herrmann — 31.06
5. Hannah Bach — 31.15
6. Andrea Perttula — 31.67
6. Lucy Thomas — 31.67
8. Jessey Li — 31.82
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
1. Lilly King — 1:05.67
2. Annie Lazor — 1:06.12
3. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:06.19
4. Lydia Jacoby — 1:06.21
5. Alex Walsh — 1:07.59
6. Anna Keating — 1:08.45
7. Mackenzie Looze — 1:08.83
8. Hannah Bach — 1:09.36
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
1. Lilly King — 2:21.19
2. Kate Douglass — 2:21.43
3. Annie Lazor — 2:21.91
4. Anna Keating — 2:24.62
5. Lydia Jacoby — 2:26.60
6. Mackenzie Looze — 2:27.60
7. Ella Nelson — 2:29.07
8. Josie Panitz — 2:29.78
Women’s 50m Butterfly
1. Claire Curzan — 25.49
2. Torri Huske — 25.68
3. Kelsi Dahlia — 25.71
4. Gretchen Walsh — 25.97
5. Sarah Thompson — 26.06
6. Natalie Hinds — 26.18
7. Gabi Albiero — 26.41
8. Beata Nelson — 26.53
Women’s 100m Butterfly
1. Torri Huske — 56.28
2. Claire Curzan — 56.35
3. Kelsi Dahlia — 57.58
4. Kate Douglass — 58.14
5. Gabi Albiero — 58.25
6. Beata Nelson — 58.34
7. Natalie Hinds — 58.45
8. Emma Sticklen — 58.86
Women’s 200m Butterfly
1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35
2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93
3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80
4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88
5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90
6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99
7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15
8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
1. Alex Walsh — 2:07.84
2. Leah Hayes — 2:09.99
3. Beata Nelson — 2:11.80
4. Mackenzie Looze — 2:13.28
5. Isabelle Odgers — 2:15.33
6. Sara Stotler — 2:15.40
7. Abby Hay — 2:16.30
8. Teagan O’Dell — 2:17.62
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
1. Katie Grimes — 4:36.17
2. Emma Weyant — 4:37.72
3. Hali Flickinger — 4:39.50
4. Leah Hayes — 4:40.70
5. Mackenzie Looze — 4:44.95
6. Julia Podkoscielny — 4:47.57
7. Justina Kozan — 4:48.04
8. Alexis Yager — 4:50.07
Men’s 50m Freestyle
1. Caeleb Dressel — 21.29
2. Michael Andrew — 21.45
3. Brooks Curry — 21.84
4. Ryan Held — 21.85
5. David Curtiss — 22.00
5. Hunter Armstrong — 22.00
7. Jack Alexy — 22.13
8. Danny Krueger — 22.35
Men’s 100m Freestyle
1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79
2. Brooks Curry — 48.04
3. Ryan Held — 48.18
4. Drew Kibler — 48.25
4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25
6. Justin Ress — 48.38
7. Kieran Smith — 48.51
8. Zach Apple — 48.52
Men’s 200m Freestyle
1. Kieran Smith — 1:45.25
2. Drew Kibler — 1:45.32
3. Carson Foster — 1:45.66
4. Trenton Julian — 1:46.69
5. Coby Carrozza — 1:46.87
6. Trey Freeman — 1:46.93
7. Luke Hobson — 1:47.43
8. Luca Urlando — 1:47.99
Men’s 400m Freestyle
1. Kieran Smith — 3:46.61
2. Trey Freeman — 3:46.93
3. Ross Dant — 3:47.11
4. Charlie Clark — 3:49.36
5. Coby Carrozza — 3:50.41
6. Tyler Watson — 3:52.40
7. Luke Hobson — 3:52.94
8. Nicholas Caruso — 3:53.50
Men’s 800m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 7:43.32
2. Charlie Clark — 7:50.07
3. David Johnston — 7:54.40
4. Ross Dant — 7:56.06
5. Tyler Watson — 7:56.44
6. Alec Enyeart — 7:58.68
7. Matthew Chai — 8:03.44
8. Joey Tepper — 8:04.65
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72
2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78
3. David Johnston — 15:08.90
4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70
5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42
6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98
7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59
8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21
Men’s 50m Backstroke
1. Hunter Armstrong — 23.71 WR
2. Justin Ress — 23.92
3. Shaine Casas — 24.00
4. Ryan Murphy — 24.57
5. Michael Andrew — 24.80
6. Adam Chaney — 24.82
7. Jack Aikins — 25.04
8. Daniel Carr — 25.10
Men’s 100m Backstroke
1. Hunter Armstrong — 52.20
2. Ryan Murphy — 52.46
3. Justin Ress — 52.73
4. Shaine Casas — 53.01
5. Daniel Carr – 53.59
6. Jack Aikins — 53.95
7. Sam Stewart — 53.99
8. Daniel Diehl — 54.15
Men’s 200m Backstroke
1. Ryan Murphy — 1:55.01
2. Shaine Casas — 1:55.46
3. Jack Aikins — 1:56.29
4. Hunter Tapp — 1:56.79
5. Destin Lasco — 1:57.31
6. Keaton Jones — 1:57.97
7. Josh Zuchowski — 1:58.44
8. Sam Stewart — 1:58.80
Men’s 50m Breaststroke
1. Michael Andrew — 26.52
2. Nic Fink — 26.55
3. Kevin Houseman — 27.24
4. Brandon Fischer — 27.59
5. Liam Bell — 27.64
6. Reid Mikuta — 27.72
7. Tommy Cope — 27.89
8. Dillon Hillis — 28.50
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
1. Nic Fink — 58.37
2. Michael Andrew — 58.51
3. Charlie Swanson — 1:00.06
4. Kevin Houseman — 1:00.30
5. Tommy Cope — 1:00.42
6. Cody Miller – 1:00.68
7. A.J. Pouch — 1:01.07
8. Zhier Fan — 1:01.38
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
1. Nic Fink — 2:08.84
1. Charlie Swanson — 2:08.84
3. Jake Foster — 2:09.73
4. Will Licon — 2:11.03
5. A.J. Pouch — 2:11.14
6. Josh Matheny — 2:11.45
7. Tommy Cope — 2:12.84
8. Maxwell Reich — 2:15.04
Men’s 50m Butterfly
1. Caeleb Dressel — 22.84
2. Michael Andrew — 22.87
3. Maxime Rooney — 23.25
4. Dalton Lowe — 23.77
5. Zach Harting — 23.81
6. Ilya Kharun — 23.90
7. Coleman Stewart — 23.91
8. Carl Bloebaum — 24.33
Men’s 100m Butterfly
1. Caeleb Dressel — 50.20
2. Michael Andrew — 50.88
3. Trenton Julian — 51.10
4. Dare Rose — 51.40
5. Luca Urlando — 51.76
6. Zach Harting — 52.23
7. Drew Kibler — 52.39
8. Maxime Rooney — 52.69
Men’s 200m Butterfly
1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10
2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22
3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09
4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03
5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27
6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58
7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98
8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
1. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.21
2. Carson Foster — 1:56.65
3. Sam Stewart — 1:57.70
4. Trenton Julian — 1:58.42
4. Destin Lasco — 1:58.42
6. Jake Foster — 1:58.64
7. Grant House — 1:59.23
8. Kieran Smit — 1:59.83
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
1. Carson Foster — 4:09.33
2. Chase Kalisz — 4:10.50
3. Bobby Finke — 4:10.57
4. David Johnston — 4:13.24
5. Jake Foster — 4:13.76
6. Jay Litherland — 4:14.44
7. Sean Grieshop — 4:21.22
8. Jason Louser — 4:21.75
