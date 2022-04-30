2022 U.S. swimming world championships trials results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top eight results from the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials, where the top two in most events make the world championships team (roster here) …

Women’s 50m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske — 24.50

2. Erika Brown — 24.52

3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.53

4. Claire Curzan — 24.55

5. Kate Douglass — 24.67

6. Abbey Weitzeil — 24.75

7. Natalie Hinds — 24.97

8. Gabi Albiero — 25.22

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske — 53.35

2. Claire Curzan — 53.58

3. Erika Brown — 53.59

4. Natalie Hinds — 53.65

5. Kate Douglass — 53.99

6. Mallory Comerford — 54.09

7. Abbey Weitzeil — 54.41

8. Olivia Smoliga — 54.55

Women’s 200m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.15

2. Claire Weinstein — 1:57.08

3. Leah Smith — 1:57.44

4. Hali Flickinger — 1:57.53

5. Bella Sims — 1:57.71

6. Alex Walsh — 1:57.82

7. Erin Gemmell — 1:58.12

8. Katie Grimes — 1:58.22

Women’s 400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 3:59.52

2. Leah Smith — 4:03.15

3. Bella Sims — 4:06.61

4. Katie Grimes — 4:06.67

5. Hali Flickinger — 4:07.97

6. Claire Weinstein — 4:09.39

7. Cavan Gormsen — 4:12.92

8. Erin Gemmell — 4:13.63

Women’s 800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27

2. Leah Smith — 8:17.52

3. Bella Sims — 8:22.36

4. Katie Grimes — 8:22.73

5. Claire Weinstein — 8:29.34

6. Jillian Cox — 8:33.83

7. Michaela Mattes — 8:35.58

8. Tylor Mathieu — 8:36.85

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky — 15:38.99

2. Katie Grimes — 15:51.36

3. Bella Sims — 16:15.87

4. Claire Weinstein — 16:22.78

5. Michaela Mattes — 16:23.44

6. Elise Bauer — 16:33.48

7. Madelyn Donohoe — 16:34.31

8. Sierra Schmidt — 16:36.06

Women’s 50m Backstroke

1. Katharine Berkoff — 27.12

2. Regan Smith — 27.25

3. Olivia Smoliga — 27.33

4. Rhyan White — 27.45

5. Gretchen Walsh — 27.78

6. Kylee Alons — 28.16

7. Erika Brown — 28.24

8. Berit Berglund — 28.44

Women’s 100m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith — 57.76

2. Claire Curzan — 58.39

3. Rhyan White — 58.59

4. Katharine Berkoff — 58.61

5. Isabelle Stadden — 59.16

6. Olivia Smoliga — 59.29

7. Phoebe Bacon — 59.56

8. Amy Fulmer — 1:00.48

Women’s 200m Backstroke

1. Phoebe Bacon — 2:05.08

2. Rhyan White — 2:05.13

3. Regan Smith — 2:05.65

4. Isabelle Stadden — 2:09.69

5. Reilly Tiltmann — 2:10.15

6. Kennedy Noble — 2:10.53

7. Natalie Mannion — 2:10.81

8. Jo Jo Ramey — 2:10.92

Women’s 50m Breaststroke

1. Lilly King — 29.76

2. Kaitlyn Dobler — 30.34

3. Lydia Jacoby — 30.35

4. Danielle Herrmann — 31.06

5. Hannah Bach — 31.15

6. Andrea Perttula — 31.67

6. Lucy Thomas — 31.67

8. Jessey Li — 31.82

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

1. Lilly King — 1:05.67

2. Annie Lazor — 1:06.12

3. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:06.19

4. Lydia Jacoby — 1:06.21

5. Alex Walsh — 1:07.59

6. Anna Keating — 1:08.45

7. Mackenzie Looze — 1:08.83

8. Hannah Bach — 1:09.36

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Lilly King — 2:21.19

2. Kate Douglass — 2:21.43

3. Annie Lazor — 2:21.91

4. Anna Keating — 2:24.62

5. Lydia Jacoby — 2:26.60

6. Mackenzie Looze — 2:27.60

7. Ella Nelson — 2:29.07

8. Josie Panitz — 2:29.78

Women’s 50m Butterfly

1. Claire Curzan — 25.49

2. Torri Huske — 25.68

3. Kelsi Dahlia — 25.71

4. Gretchen Walsh — 25.97

5. Sarah Thompson — 26.06

6. Natalie Hinds — 26.18

7. Gabi Albiero — 26.41

8. Beata Nelson — 26.53

Women’s 100m Butterfly

1. Torri Huske — 56.28

2. Claire Curzan — 56.35

3. Kelsi Dahlia — 57.58

4. Kate Douglass — 58.14

5. Gabi Albiero — 58.25

6. Beata Nelson — 58.34

7. Natalie Hinds — 58.45

8. Emma Sticklen — 58.86

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Hali Flickinger — 2:06.35

2. Regan Smith — 2:07.93

3. Charlotte Hook — 2:08.80

4. Emma Sticklen — 2:08.88

5. Olivia Carter — 2:08.90

6. Lindsay Looney — 2:08.99

7. Rachel Klinker — 2:10.15

8. Amanda Ray — 2:10.70

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

1. Alex Walsh — 2:07.84

2. Leah Hayes — 2:09.99

3. Beata Nelson — 2:11.80

4. Mackenzie Looze — 2:13.28

5. Isabelle Odgers — 2:15.33

6. Sara Stotler — 2:15.40

7. Abby Hay — 2:16.30

8. Teagan O’Dell — 2:17.62

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Katie Grimes — 4:36.17

2. Emma Weyant — 4:37.72

3. Hali Flickinger — 4:39.50

4. Leah Hayes — 4:40.70

5. Mackenzie Looze — 4:44.95

6. Julia Podkoscielny — 4:47.57

7. Justina Kozan — 4:48.04

8. Alexis Yager — 4:50.07

Men’s 50m Freestyle

1. Caeleb Dressel — 21.29

2. Michael Andrew — 21.45

3. Brooks Curry — 21.84

4. Ryan Held — 21.85

5. David Curtiss — 22.00

5. Hunter Armstrong — 22.00

7. Jack Alexy — 22.13

8. Danny Krueger — 22.35

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Caeleb Dressel — 47.79

2. Brooks Curry — 48.04

3. Ryan Held — 48.18

4. Drew Kibler — 48.25

4. Hunter Armstrong — 48.25

6. Justin Ress — 48.38

7. Kieran Smith — 48.51

8. Zach Apple — 48.52

Men’s 200m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 1:45.25

2. Drew Kibler — 1:45.32

3. Carson Foster — 1:45.66

4. Trenton Julian — 1:46.69

5. Coby Carrozza — 1:46.87

6. Trey Freeman — 1:46.93

7. Luke Hobson — 1:47.43

8. Luca Urlando — 1:47.99

Men’s 400m Freestyle

1. Kieran Smith — 3:46.61

2. Trey Freeman — 3:46.93

3. Ross Dant — 3:47.11

4. Charlie Clark — 3:49.36

5. Coby Carrozza — 3:50.41

6. Tyler Watson — 3:52.40

7. Luke Hobson — 3:52.94

8. Nicholas Caruso — 3:53.50

Men’s 800m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 7:43.32

2. Charlie Clark — 7:50.07

3. David Johnston — 7:54.40

4. Ross Dant — 7:56.06

5. Tyler Watson — 7:56.44

6. Alec Enyeart — 7:58.68

7. Matthew Chai — 8:03.44

8. Joey Tepper — 8:04.65

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

1. Bobby Finke — 14:45.72

2. Charlie Clark — 14:51.78

3. David Johnston — 15:08.90

4. Alec Enyeart — 15:12.70

5. Matthew Chai — 15:16.42

6. Will Gallant — 15:20.98

7. Brice Barrieault — 15:25.59

8. Giovanni Linscheer — 15:27.21

Men’s 50m Backstroke

1. Hunter Armstrong — 23.71 WR

2. Justin Ress — 23.92

3. Shaine Casas — 24.00

4. Ryan Murphy — 24.57

5. Michael Andrew — 24.80

6. Adam Chaney — 24.82

7. Jack Aikins — 25.04

8. Daniel Carr — 25.10

Men’s 100m Backstroke

1. Hunter Armstrong — 52.20

2. Ryan Murphy — 52.46

3. Justin Ress — 52.73

4. Shaine Casas — 53.01

5. Daniel Carr – 53.59

6. Jack Aikins — 53.95

7. Sam Stewart — 53.99

8. Daniel Diehl — 54.15

Men’s 200m Backstroke

1. Ryan Murphy — 1:55.01

2. Shaine Casas — 1:55.46

3. Jack Aikins — 1:56.29

4. Hunter Tapp — 1:56.79

5. Destin Lasco — 1:57.31

6. Keaton Jones — 1:57.97

7. Josh Zuchowski — 1:58.44

8. Sam Stewart — 1:58.80

Men’s 50m Breaststroke

1. Michael Andrew — 26.52

2. Nic Fink — 26.55

3. Kevin Houseman — 27.24

4. Brandon Fischer — 27.59

5. Liam Bell — 27.64

6. Reid Mikuta — 27.72

7. Tommy Cope — 27.89

8. Dillon Hillis — 28.50

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

1. Nic Fink — 58.37

2. Michael Andrew — 58.51

3. Charlie Swanson — 1:00.06

4. Kevin Houseman — 1:00.30

5. Tommy Cope — 1:00.42

6. Cody Miller – 1:00.68

7. A.J. Pouch — 1:01.07

8. Zhier Fan — 1:01.38

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

1. Nic Fink — 2:08.84

1. Charlie Swanson — 2:08.84

3. Jake Foster — 2:09.73

4. Will Licon — 2:11.03

5. A.J. Pouch — 2:11.14

6. Josh Matheny — 2:11.45

7. Tommy Cope — 2:12.84

8. Maxwell Reich — 2:15.04

Men’s 50m Butterfly

1. Caeleb Dressel — 22.84

2. Michael Andrew — 22.87

3. Maxime Rooney — 23.25

4. Dalton Lowe — 23.77

5. Zach Harting — 23.81

6. Ilya Kharun — 23.90

7. Coleman Stewart — 23.91

8. Carl Bloebaum — 24.33

Men’s 100m Butterfly

1. Caeleb Dressel — 50.20

2. Michael Andrew — 50.88

3. Trenton Julian — 51.10

4. Dare Rose — 51.40

5. Luca Urlando — 51.76

6. Zach Harting — 52.23

7. Drew Kibler — 52.39

8. Maxime Rooney — 52.69

Men’s 200m Butterfly

1. Luca Urlando — 1:54.10

2. Trenton Julian — 1:54.22

3. Zach Harting — 1:55.09

4. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.03

5. Nicolas Albiero — 1:56.27

6. Gabriel Jett — 1:56.58

7. Alexander Colson — 1:56.98

8. Jace Crawford — 1:57.09

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

1. Chase Kalisz — 1:56.21

2. Carson Foster — 1:56.65

3. Sam Stewart — 1:57.70

4. Trenton Julian — 1:58.42

4. Destin Lasco — 1:58.42

6. Jake Foster — 1:58.64

7. Grant House — 1:59.23

8. Kieran Smit — 1:59.83

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

1. Carson Foster — 4:09.33

2. Chase Kalisz — 4:10.50

3. Bobby Finke — 4:10.57

4. David Johnston — 4:13.24

5. Jake Foster — 4:13.76

6. Jay Litherland — 4:14.44

7. Sean Grieshop — 4:21.22

8. Jason Louser — 4:21.75

