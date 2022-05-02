How to watch Ironman World Championships Utah

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first Ironman World Championships to be held outside of Hawaii air live from St. George, Utah, on Peacock on Saturday from 8 a.m. ET through the elite race finishes.

The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last September, organizers announced that St. George would replace Kailua-Kona as host for one edition only.

“The ongoing uncertainty regarding Kailua-Kona, Hawaii`s ability to host the event in February required a change in venue to outside of Hawaii,” organizers said in September.

WATCH LIVE: Ironman World Championships, Saturday, 8 a.m. ET

The St. George event is branded as the 2021 Ironman World Championships, and then Kailua-Kona hosts the 2022 edition in its usual October window, with a new two-day race format on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

St. George was chosen in part because it hosted Ironman events before, including the 70.3 World Championships (Half Ironman) last September.

The full Ironman includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a marathon. It takes top triathletes eight hours to complete. Very arguably, it crowns the world’s fittest man and woman.

This year’s women’s race includes reigning 2019 World champion Anne Haug of Germany and Swiss Daniela Ryf, who won four in a row from 2015-18.

The 2019 men’s champion Jan Frodeno of Germany, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist, is out due to an Achilles injury. Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt, who last year won the Tokyo Olympics and then debuted at the Ironman distance with the fastest time in history, makes his world championships debut.

Brit Alistair Brownlee, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, returns after placing 21st in his Kona debut in 2019.

