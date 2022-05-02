Mo Farah pessimistic about track future after return from missing Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mo Farah, the Brit who swept the 5000m and 10,000m at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, was pessimistic about his future on the track after racing Monday for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Farah, 39, finished second in a 10km road race in London that lacked any other men with major international accolades. He could continue to focus on road racing.

“In terms of the track, that’s it, I think,” Farah said afterward, before clarifying that he could make a bid for the European Championships or Commonwealth Games in August, according to multiple reports from London. “The reality is that it has been so, so long [since my last race]. In my career, I’ve never been out that long before.”

“I have a lot of work to do in order to be competitive,” Farah said, according to Athletics Weekly. “I’m just taking one race at a time.”

Last June, Farah failed in two cracks to hit the Olympic 10,000m qualifying time, while dealing with a foot injury that spring. He was asked then if it was his last career track race and answered, “That’s a tough one.”

Farah won the last of his six world championships on the track in 2017. He switched to the marathon, then announced a return to the track in November 2019 for a fourth Olympic bid.

Farah’s last marathon was in October 2020.

