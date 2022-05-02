U.S. Olympic, Paralympic teams from Tokyo, Beijing set White House visit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in recent history, U.S. Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams will visit the White House together.

Around 600 athletes from the Tokyo and Beijing Games are expected for the traditional post-Games presidential visit on Wednesday, the first since Joe Biden was elected in 2020.

Biden, as well as first lady Jill Biden and vice president Kamala Harris are slated to attend the South Lawn ceremony.

Typically, Olympic and Paralympic teams visit the White House soon after the Paralympic Games end.

That was not the case after the Tokyo Games, which for the first time since 1992 were held within the same 12-month span as a Winter Games due to the one-year pandemic postponement.

Biden has met Olympians before. He headed the U.S. delegation at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

